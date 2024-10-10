Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 7
Week 7 of the college football season is already upon us and with some elite matchups on the schedule, we can't wait for the weekend to get here because college football never fails to deliver.
That said, picking a game total doesn't necessarily require an elite matchup and while it may not be as exciting, as I like to say it pays just the same for a winner.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Total Prediction
Dabo Swinney's Tigers are back in the top 10 on the back of a four-game winning streak, with the most recent victim being Florida State in Tallahassee.
The Tigers are 12th in the nation in scoring at 39.4 points per contest, while Wake Forest comes in averaging 27.0 points a game.
Based on those numbers and with the game total at a shade over 60, one would think the over is the play here.
Digging a bit deeper, the Clemson offense isn't the same away from Death Valley, where the Tigers are averaging 55 points a game and despite moving the ball well against the Seminoles they had to settle for two touchdowns and seven field goal attempts.
I also think Clemson will hold Wake to 21 or under, which puts the onus on the Tigers to hit 40 and I don't think this team is there yet on the road.
PICK: Clemson vs Wake Forest UNDER 60.5 points
Alabama-Birmingham Blazers vs Army Black Knights Game Total Predcition
Army has somehow become one of my wagons this season, even if they did cost me the under last week by scoring too many points.
It appears that Trent Dilfer has lost the team over in Birmingham and you have to wonder if the team has quit coming off a 71-20 home loss to Tulane.
Now, they have to travel to West Point and face a punishing Army offense that averages 38 points and 457 yards per game.
I often ask teams to prove it first before I wager on them and Army has done just that. They'll get most of these points on their own.
PICK: Alabama-Birmingham vs Army OVER 54.5 points
Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Game Total Prediction
Living in the Austin area this has been one of my favorite games for decades.
Sure the hyperbole is out of control, but that's the nature of college football, especially now that these two teams are members of the SEC.
I originally penciled a question mark by "over" in this game, but digging deeper I like what I see from both defenses.
The Longhorns roll in averaging 45 per game, but they haven't faced a defense as good as Oklahoma's and the Sooners offense has left a lot to be desired against anyone with a pulse.
The atmosphere is wild and electric so defensive and/or special team touchdowns are a possibility that would hurt me here, but I'm betting on defense ruling the day and the Sooners struggling to score.
PICK: Texas vs Oklahoma UNDER 49.5 points
