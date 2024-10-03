Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 6
It's on to Week 6 of the College Football season and it's difficult to believe how quickly the season is unfolding.
There's no massive Georgia-Alabama-type matchup this week, but college football never disappoints as far as I'm concerned and while we may not know where the drama will come from beforehand, the one thing we can count on is that it will come.
Let's break down three Over/Under bets for this week's games.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Army Black Knights vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Total Prediction
Right off the bat, I'm going against the trends in this American Athletic Conference battle.
Those trends say the total has gone over in four of Army's last six games and in for of Tulsa's last five games played against American Athletic Conference teams.
The Black Knights are averaging 34.3 points per game, while Tulsa comes in at just 19.3 per contest, though both teams reached higher totals against Non-Division I teams.
I expect Army to continue their domination of ball control (second in nation at 37:39 per game) and limit what Tulsa is able to do offensively enough to keep this one under, even though the Black Knights will get theirs.
Pick: Army Black Knights vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane UNDER 50.5 points
Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks Game Total Prediction
No team's season came crashing down more than the Rebels last week as Lane Kiffin's high-flying offense was held to 17 points in a loss to Kentucky.
This week they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face what may turn out to be a sneaky decent Gamecock team that has shown to be respectable on the defensive side of the ball.
The Gamecocks are no Army juggernaut in ball control, but they are 39th in the nation in time of possession and have seen Kentucky's blueprint on how to stifle Ole Miss.
I think the Gamecocks ugly this one up enough to keep the total lower than expected.
PICK: Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks UNDER 50.5 points
Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Game Total Prediction
The Clemson Tigers and quarterback Cade Klubnik have been on a spectacular roll over the last three games totaling 66, 59 and 40 points.
Meanwhile, the Florida State Seminoles have struggled mightily and now have moved on from former Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei.
This seems like a blowout and another spectacular offensive performance for Clemson waiting to happen, right?
Pump the breaks a bit, as all three of Clemson's explosive offensive performances have been at home and this game is being played in Tallahassee.
I'm not saying the Tigers can't do it on the road, I just want to see it before I bet on it.
PICK: Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles UNDER 47.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.