Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 11
Week 11 offers some of the best matchups of the season and this week I'm focused on three SEC games as the season heads towards the backend.
A 2-1 record in game totals last week has me feeling confident and looking forward to the weekend and honestly, I'd make the same three bets again.
Let's turn our attention to this week and share our favorite total bets for this marquee slate.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Game Total Prediction
In the Team Total article, I've already hinted where I'm going with this one when I picked Ole Miss under their team total.
The Bulldogs come in averaging 36 points a game and outside of Kentucky way back in mid-September have been consistent in their scoring.
They haven't faced a defense as good at keeping teams out of the end zone as the Rebels, who have held opponents to 14.9 points per game overall and just 12.5 at home.
Look for a more cautious game plan on each side as Carson Beck has been turnover-prone, tossing eight interceptions over his last three games and the Rebels are hoping for a playoff birth.
The trends are on my side here, too as the Rebels have gone under against every FBS team except Arkansas last week and the Dogs have gone under in five of eight games this season.
PICK: Georgia vs Ole Miss UNDER 55 points
South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Game Total Prediction
The Gamecocks are on quite the roll, blasting Oklahoma in Norman and then plastering Texas A&M in Columbia while totaling 79 points in the two games.
Even more impressive is they won in two distinctly different ways, using the defense to score early and often against the Sooners before piling up 530 yards of offense against the Aggies.
Vanderbilt's Cinderella season has been something and while I think the South Carolina defense is impressive, I'll remind everyone that the Commodores put up 40 on Alabama, scored more against Kentucky than Georgia did and tallied 24 against Texas.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Gamecocks score on defense again and that might just be what's needed to get this one over.
South Carolina vs Vanderbilt OVER 45.5 points
Alabama Crimson Tide vs LSU Tigers Game Total Prediction
I also mentioned this game in the team total predictions, picking the Tide to roll to the over on the team total.
Alabama's season-long points allowed looks good at 18.6 points per game, but they've had a couple of games where they struggled on defense and a night game in Baton Rouge could certainly be the third.
The question is can LSU take advantage when opportunities present themselves?
While I don't know if they'll do enough to win the game, the LSU offense is averaging 335.4 passing yards per game, so I believe they'll do enough to be competitive.
And, if I believe Alabama is going to score north of 31, to be competitive the Tigers are going to have to score, too.
PICK: Alabama vs LSU OVER 58.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.