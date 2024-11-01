Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 10
In some ways it's difficult to believe we're in Week 10 of the college football season and the inaugural playoff rankings for the 2024 season will be out on Tuesday.
It feels like just yesterday that we were eagerly waiting for Week 0 games and a game - any game - to place a play on.
Ten weeks into the grind, I had a so-so week, but am looking to lock down these three game totals this week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Air Force Falcons vs Army Cadets Game Total Prediction
Army has been a staple of my picks this season in a variety of ways and with good reason as the boys from West Point have run roughshod over the opposition.
The Cadets have averaged 462 yards and 40.2 points per game this season, not to mention 42 points per home contest.
I completely understand why the total is where it is in this one, as there's a good chance Air Force doesn't put up more than 7 points and this is likely to be one of the quickest played games of the season given that these two teams are one and two in the nation in rushing attempts per game.
That said, Army has scored 42 or more in their last four games and hasn't shut out anyone on the season. and six of seven Army games have crossed this total easily.
PICK: Air Force vs Army OVER 41.5 points
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions Game Total Prediction
I'm going a little contrarian in this one despite the two teams averaging over 70 points a game between the two of them as I suspect we'll end up with a lower-scoring defensive battle.
Last season saw only 32 points scored between the two teams, but the two seasons prior to that the total reached 75 and 57 points, respectively.
The noon kick, the big game pressure, the coaches and the two top 4 defenses tell me this one is likely to be played closer to the vest.
PICK: Ohio State vs Penn State UNDER 46.5 points
Louisville Cardinals vs Clemson Tigers Game Total Prediction
The Tigers come in at number four in the country in scoring (42.0 points per game) and yards per game (490.4) and undefeated in ACC play, while Louisville is averaging 445 yards and 33 points per contest.
This one is at night in Death Valley and the Clemson faithful will be full-throated in their support of the Tigers and that will cause the Cardinals issues on offense leading to a lower-scoring game than anticipated.
The one caveat here is that the Clemson defense isn't very deep, especially on the back end, so if this one gets out of hand a garbage time touchdown could burn me in the end.
Still, at 61.5, I'm going under.
PICK: Louisville vs Clemson UNDER 61.5 points
