Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 8
Coming off a winning week of betting college football team totals, we're right back at it in Week 8, looking at some of the under-the-radar games of the week.
As I like to say, winning bets pay the same whether it's one of the big boys or the Army Black Knights running roughshod over a hapless opponent.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Brigham Young Cougars Team Total Prediction
The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Provo, Utah for a Friday night game under the lights against the Brigham Young Cougars in a Big 12 tilt.
The Cowboys are riding a three-game losing streak in which they have scored 19, 20, and 14 points respectively.
This BYU squad comes in ranked 11th in scoring defense (17 points per game) and 24th in total defense (324.2 yards per game).
But more than that, this game is in Provo where the Cougars have won 41-13, 38-9, and 41-19 in their first three home contests of the year and it doesn't hurt that this one is under the lights.
Oklahoma State is a one-dimensional team (127th in rush yards per game) and will struggle against a fired-up Cougar D in front of a partisan crowd at night.
PICK: Oklahoma State Cowboys Team Total UNDER 20.5 points
East Carolina Pirates vs Army Black Knights Team Total Prediction
If it ain't broke don't fix it and the Army offense isn't broke headed into this American Conference showdown with East Carolina.
Army has scored at least 42 points four times in six games and 37 or more points in five of six contests on the season, including all three home games, where this one is being played.
While one could argue the Pirates are Army's biggest challenge to date, the last time out East Carolina gave up a whopping 311 rushing yards to Charlotte.
They've had an off week to fix it and prepare for Army's unique brand of football, but I like this number under 34.
PICK: Army Team Total OVER 33.5 points
South Carolina Gamecocks vs Oklahoma Sooners Team Total Prediction
We heard a lot about the Oklahoma defense prior to the Red River Rivalry game last week and to be fair Brent Venables' group didn't stand much of a chance the way the Sooner offense played.
This game is in Norman, but I feel the same thing could happen this week against South Carolina's underappreciated defensive line.
Oklahoma's offense looked like it was playing some version of a high school offense where the quarterback takes the ball and runs around the end over and over. Brutal.
South Carolina will likely force the Sooners into passing situations, in which they struggle (118th in the nation in passing yards per game).
While a letdown is possible for the Gamecocks after a tough loss to Alabama, Shane Beamer's teams typically come to play and keep things close.
If Oklahoma manages to win, it will likely be a low-scoring defensive struggle.
PICK: Oklahoma Team Total UNDER 21.5 points
