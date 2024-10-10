Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 7
Week 7 of the College Football season is here and after a bit of a ride on the struggle bus last week, I've got three team totals that I'm ready to roll with this week.
As we'll see, team totals can correlate with game totals, but it's a somewhat risky strategy if you miss, because in some instances you're in effect betting twice on the same team.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Team Total Prediction
This is exactly the scenario mentioned above. I've taken the under in this game mainly because I don't trust Clemson to score enough in Winston-Salem to push the total over.
The Tigers had a three-game stretch at home where they blasted everyone and ran up some huge offensive numbers, particularly points.
Then they went on the road to a half-filled stadium in Tallahassee and attempted seven field goals despite racking up 500 yards.
This has the feel of a 38-17 game to me as the Tigers play keep away in the second half in an effort to get out of Winston-Salem as healthy as possible.
Pick: Clemson UNDER 40.5 points
Alabama-Birmingham vs Army Black Knights Team Total Prediction
The Black Knights come in averaging 38 points and 457 yards per game while Birmingham has to travel after a humiliating 71-20 loss at home to Tulane.
It may be skewed a bit by that undressing last week, but the Birmingham defense allows 418 yards and 45.3 points per game against competition that is weaker than Army.
When a team quits the first thing to go is the defensive effort and that may have been on display last week for UAB.
To top it off, Army's offense is the punishing type and averages 53 rushes per game and an even higher 56 rushes per game at home.
Army will reach the 41 points that Clemson couldn't.
Pick: Army Team Total OVER 40.5
Arkansas State vs Texas State Team Total Prediction
The Texas State Bobcats come in averaging 38.5 points and 449 yards per contest, while Arkansas State's defense ranks 107th in the nation allowing 435 yards per contest.
Arkansas State gives up 40 points a game on the road and with this one being played in San Marcos, Texas, I predict a huge day for the Bobcat offense.
Texas State has scored at least 28 in every game, including a contest against Big 12 member Arizona State.
This will be the Bobcats first home game since mid-September and I imagine they will want to put on a show for their fans as head coach GJ Kinne eyes bigger and better opportunities.
PICK: Texas State OVER 39.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.