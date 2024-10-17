Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 8
After a short trip on the Struggle Bus and going 1-2 in college game totals last week, I like what's in front of us this week, with Oregon traveling across the country after a huge win at home, Tony Elliott returning to Clemson and the biggest game of the week in Austin.
We're hitting midseason in the College Football calendar where most of the cupcakes have been devoured and the main course is in right is dead ahead.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon Ducks at Purdue Boilermakers Game Total Prediction
Oregon is coming off a huge win over Ohio State last Saturday night and now has to travel halfway across the country and play on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.
That won't make any difference on who wins and loses this game, but I'm betting it will make a difference on the scoreboard.
The over is the popular pick, which makes some sense since the Ducks just put up 32 on the best defense in the Big 10, but I like the contrarian play in this one.
My reasoning is threefold: Let down after a big game, travel and a short week after a physical matchup.
I see a game where Oregon doesn't need all the bells and whistles and uses a workmanlike performance to coast.
PICK: Oregon Ducks vs Purdue Boilermakers UNDER 58.5 points
Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers Game Total Prediction
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott returns to Clemson for the first time since taking the Virginia job for a noon EST game.
If you've followed along, you know my theory about Clemson at home in games like this. They get a big lead in the first half then play everyone, and I mean everyone, in the second half, allowing for teams like Appalachian State and North Carolina State to get enough points to hit the over.
That's exacerbated by a Tiger defense that is not quite as deep as previous seasons and an improved Virginia offense.
Clemson is 2-1 to the over in home games this season, only going under against a Stanford offense that suffered an injury at quarterback.
PICK: Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers OVER 57.5 points
Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Game Total Prediction
One game I was correct on last week was the Red River Rivalry, hitting the under, and this week I feel the same way about the marque matchup of the week.
That may sound counterintuitive given Georgia's recent struggles on defense and this game being in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, but Quinn Ewers just didn't look himself in the win over the Sooners.
Maybe that's a weird thing to say for a guy who went 20 for 29 for 199 yards and a touchdown (and interception) against a good Oklahoma defense, but that's my read.
Maybe he was feeling some lingering effects of his injury and will be more dynamic this week, but I see this one as lower-scoring than most. with Georgia fighting for its playoff life.
PICK: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns UNDER 56 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.