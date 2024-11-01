Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season is upon us and this is the team's final chance to impress prior to the initial playoff rankings of the season coming out on Tuesday.
Several teams have a chance to improve their initial rankings, with one have an opportunity to hold on to the top spot.
Air Force Falcons at Army Cadets Team Total Prediction
As mentioned in the game total article, Army has been a beast on offense this season, scoring at least 42 points five times in seven games, including the last four contests.
Air Force, meanwhile has struggled with everyone, starting 1-6 with the only win coming in a season opening victory over Merrimack.
The Falcons defense is ranked 93rd in yards allowed, 96th in points allowed and a crushing 119th in something the Cadets do very well - rushing.
In one sense the hook worries me in this one, as I can see Army settling for four touchdowns and a field goal, but to me what's more likely to happen is the men from West Point hitting another 40-burger.
PICK: Army Team Total OVER 31.5 points
Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines Team Total Prediction
I was torn on this one, not sure whether to go with the Ducks over their team total or Michigan under theirs.
I ultimately decided to go with Oregon over because while the Michigan defense will likely get a few stops early, the Ducks will keep coming and eventually the Wolverines will turn the ball over or give up an explosive play or two.
With this number under 31 all I need is four touchdowns and a field goal and if Texas was able to do that in the Big House, Oregon should have no problem.
PICK: Oregon Team Total OVER 30.5 points
Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Team Total Prediction
The South Carolina defense is for real and I make this pick knowing full well that a raucous Williams-Brice Stadium could lead to something similar to what happened when the Gamecocks traveled to Oklahoma a couple weeks back.
The problem for the Gamecocks is that Texas A&M is much better than Oklahoma in almost every conceivable way.
South Carolina comes in averaging 28.6 points per game, while the Aggies only allow just 19.6.
The Gamecocks will want to slow the game down and play a field position game, limiting not only the Aggies possessions, but their own.
The less possessions, the more the Gamecocks odds of winning increase.
While that theoretically could bode well for South Carolina in the win/loss column it doesn't bode well for a lot of points.
South Carolina Team Total UNDER 20.5 points
