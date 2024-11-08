Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 11
Week 10 was not kind to my team total picks, but that's the nature of college football from week to week.
Stay the course, keep my head down and play for the long term.
At least that's what I'm telling myself as I turn to the SEC for two of my three picks this week.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Team Total Prediction
Ole Miss is one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation at 37.9 points per game, but that number is highly skewed by a few cupcake games like Furman (76), Georgia Southern (52) and Arkansas (63).
When they play a team with a pulse they've been held to the twenties and in one case, less than that.
Despite their regression on defense, only two teams have hit this number against Georgia: Alabama and Mississippi State.
There's always the chance that the Rebels score three touchdowns and kick two field goals, but they are slim the way I see this game playing out.
It's a huge game for both sides and caution will rule the day on both sides.
PICK: Ole Miss Rebels Team Total UNDER 26.5 points
Alabama Crimson Tide vs LSU Tigers Team Total Prediction
What a wild ride for Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.
A huge win over Georgia followed by two losses in three weeks and another huge test in Death Valley against Brian Kelly's Tigers on Saturday evening.
Alabama comes in averaging 37.6 points per contest and except for the loss to Tennessee has been remarkably consistent on the scoreboard, hitting this number in six of eight contests.
The Tiger defense has been up and down on the season, most recently giving up a 38 spot to Texas A&M.
I'm not sure who wins, but I expect whoever does ends up with at least 31 points in a shootout.
PICK: Alabama Team Total OVER 30.5 points
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Boise State Broncos Team Total Prediction
Only one team scores more per game than Boise State and superstar Ashton Jeanty, who has amassed over 1,500+ rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Nevada is 95th in scoring defense and 71st in rushing defense which doesn't make for a good matchup with Boise, which is ranked third in the nation in rushing yards per game and rushing attempts and leads the nation at 6.6 yards per carry as a team.
This appears as a big ask, but the Broncos have passed this number five times in eight games and scored at least 28 points in every game this season.
At home, the Broncos are averaging an amazing 54.3 points per game and have blown past this number all four games.
PICK: Boise State Team Total OVER 41.5 points
