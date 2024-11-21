Best College Football Upset Picks for Week 13 (Back the Badgers)
After a successful week of finding the best upset picks I'm back at it for Week 13 of the college football season.
I don't expect to go 3-1 every week just by the nature of the picks, but remember if you're getting plus money, a 2-2 record means a positive week.
On to this week's picks.
Charlotte 49ers vs Florida Atlantic Owls
Last week we won betting on a 2-7 Utah State team and this week we'll try and one up that with 2-8 Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
Fortunately for us, the Owls are hosting a 3-7 Charlotte team that has only won once on the road, a 21-20 victory over Rice.
It's a field goal point spread in favor of the 49ers, but Charlotte is 0-5 straight up in their last five vs. Florida Atlantic and just 1-4 against the spread in those games.
PICK: Florida Atlantic Money Line +122
Wisconsin Badgers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
Both teams enter this one at 5-5, but the Badgers have to hit the road after a tough loss to Oregon late Saturday night.
On the other side, a once-promising season for the Cornhuskers has been derailed by four consecutive losses.
This is anyone's game with a less than a field goal spread and the Badgers have dominated the Cornhuskers to the tune of 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games.
PICK: Wisconsin Money Line +112
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The 6-4 Eagles travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the 5-5 Chanticleers in a Sun Belt matchup.
Coastal has lost four of it's last five, giving up at least 31 points in the four losses and 24 in the win.
This is not the Coastal that we all knew and loved with Grayson McCall at quarterback.
The Chants are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and just 2-5 against the number in their last seven Sun Belt Conference games.
Coastal could thread the needle and win without covering, but with the number at just 2.5 in this one, I like the Eagles' chances of getting it done on the Money Line.
PICK: Georgia Southern Money Line +110
Virginia Tech Hokies vs Duke Blue Devils
The Blue Devils have quietly had a nice season under Manny Diaz, jumping out to a 5-0 start and now sit at 7-3, with their only home loss a 28-27 heartbreaker to SMU.
The Hokies are a disappointing 5-5 after back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Clemson.
Virginia Tech comes in as a 3-point favorite and the trends mostly favor the Hokies, but this has the feel of two teams headed in opposite directions with the underdog playing at home.
PICK: Duke Money Line +125
