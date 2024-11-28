Best College Football Upset Picks for Week 14 (Back South Carolina)
For two weeks now I've written about the benefits of choosing short underdogs in college football, one of those being .500 weeks in the win-loss columns equals positive results in the return column and that's exactly what happened last weekend.
My 2-2 record netted a positive return of 0.35 units. I'm not retiring from my day job, but I also don't need to get a second job to cover my losses, so I call that a win.
In the real world, I'd stay away now that the value has disappeared, but for our purposes here, I'll share the picks and thinking.
Miami-Ohio RedHawks vs Bowling Green Falcons
We start the week with Friday MACtion, as Miami travels to Bowling Green in a battle of 7-4 teams that are both 6-1 in the MAC.
The RedHawks are getting 2.5 points despite having won their last 6 games after a dreadful 1-4 start to the season.
The Falcons are on a five-game winning streak themselves, so something has to give in this one.
I like the RedHawks in this situation as they are 4-1 both straight up and against the spread in the last 5 against Bowling Green and are good on the road, winning eight of their last eleven on away from home.
PICK: Miami-Ohio Money Line +110
South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
For the first time in years this game will mean something to those outside of the Palmetto State as the Gamecocks travel up I-26 to take on the Tigers as a 2.5-point underdog.
The Tigers are banged up along both lines and that could be the difference in this one, as the Gamecocks have rolled to five consecutive wins.
Clemson is tough to beat at home, but Louisville shook some of that mystique away earlier this month, the Gamecocks won at Clemson two seasons ago and the game being played at noon doesn't hurt South Carolina.
Most of the trends favor the Tigers, but Clemson is 2-4 against the spread in their last six at home against South Carolina and with the spread being smaller than in recent years, I like the Gamecocks straight up in this one.
PICK: South Carolina Money Line +115
Pitt Panthers vs Boston College Eagles
The biggest spread of the week in this space as the Panthers travel to Chestnut Hill as 4.5-point underdogs.
The Panthers are on a four-game losing streak after starting the season 7-0, but they generally play the Eagles well, going 5-2 straight up in their last seven meetings and this number is too enticing to pass up.
PICK: Pittsburgh Money Line +170
UAB Blazers vs Charlotte 49ers
For the second straight week I'm betting against the 49ers and let's hope for better results this week.
This is a coin-flip type game and Charlotte is a woeful 3-15 against the spread in their last 18 home games. They could win and not cover, but with the spread being 2.5, I'm willing to take the plus money on the Blazers to win outright.
PICK: UAB Money Line +115
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.