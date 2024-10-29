Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on De'Aaron Fox vs Jazz
We’ll have just one play for today with the smaller slate in front of us. We’re going back to the Sacramento Kings tonight with guard De’Aaron Fox getting the nod this time around after we targeted his running mate last night.
Yesterday just wasn’t meant to be our day. After a 2-1 week last week, we started this week off with a pair of losses. Domantas Sabonis took his final shot of the game near the end of the third quarter, and, after attempting 13 or more shots in the first two games, he attempted just eight last night. In the Luka Doncic world, he finished the game with eight assists on 13 potential assists with Kyrie Irving taking on a larger role as a distributor in that one.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 86-106-6 (+12.37 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- De’Aaron Fox O5.5 Assists (-109) - 1 Unit BetMGM
This year, we’ve made a total of four NBA plays, and both of our assist plays have come up short. This seems like a great line to get that back on track with Fox. Through three games this season, Fox has put up double-digit assists in 2-of-3 games, and he’s averaging a healthy 12.3 potential assists per game thus far, which is tied with Sabonis for the team lead. With DeMar DeRozan in the fold, the Kings have another scorer in place, and that is allowing Fox to pass the ball a bit more than he has in years past.
Tonight, Fox is matching up with a team that he had a lot of success against last year. The Utah Jazz, who befuddled us last night, are still struggling when it comes to allowing assists to opposing point guards. Through three games, they’re allowing the sixth-most assists to opposing point guards. In those three games, they’ve allowed five different guards to clear this mark, including two players in two of those three contests.
The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back, just like the Kings, but Sacramento was able to get their starters a lot of rest in last night’s game after building a large lead in the third quarter. This line is based too much off of last night’s game, and it isn’t taking into account his previous outings to start the year. I love Fox in this spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.