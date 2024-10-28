Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Luka Doncic, Domantas Sabonis on Monday
We started the first week of NBA play with a 2-1 overall week, and we’re coming back with another pair of plays tonight. The first will be looking at one of the league’s brightest stars in Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. The second will be in one of the final games of the night where we’ll find Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.
We ended with a split on Friday night, and it was unfortunately a day that ended in the red, although it was only about 0.09 units to the negative. Dennis Schroder gave us the sweat-free cash in the first half, but Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were unable to do the same. He finished with 10 assists despite having 18 potential assists, and he was the primary scorer for Atlanta with 38 points, which was a big reason he wasn’t passing as much as we needed.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 86-104-6 (+14.37 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic 10+ Assists (+120) - 1 Unit Bet365
- Domantas Sabonis O19.5 Points (-105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Luka Doncic 10+ Assists (+120) Bet365
This will obviously be our first time targeting Luka this season after betting on him twice last season. Funnily enough, one of our two plays on him last season was when he played his assists against this Utah Jazz team that he’s against tonight. In two games so far this season, Luka has a total of just 12 assists. This is despite the fact he’s averaging 15.5 potential assists per game. In four games against the Utah Jazz last season, Luka had 11 or more assists in three of the four games, and he averaged 19.3 potential assists across those four contests.
The Jazz are not identical to the team they were last year, but they’re still pretty close. That group allowed the most assists to point guards last season, and they’re allowing the second-most early in this season. Luka’s 35.3 percent usage rate is still tops on the team by nearly 10 percent. The opportunities for him to rack up assists are still there, and I think he cashed in on those opportunities tonight.
Domantas Sabonis O19.5 Points (-105) DraftKings
Our second play of the night is taking a look at Sacramento Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is one of the best centers in the NBA, and he’s off to one of the best starts of his career through two games. Through two games, Sabonis is averaging 26.5 points per game while shooting 66 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range. He also put up those numbers against two of the league’s best teams against centers last season in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
Tonight, he gets a team that was one of the worst against centers last year in the Portland Trail Blazers. Last year, with a very similar frontcourt to their current composition, allowed the fifth-most points to centers. Against Sabonis, they let him clear this mark in two of their three meetings. The lone exception was when Sacramento beat them by 39 points while Sabonis played just 27 minutes and took only 10 shots. Portland still has their flaws, but, as long as they can keep this game somewhat close, I think this mark is extremely obtainable for Sabonis.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.