Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Keegan Murray vs Pelicans
It’s been an interesting week with a lot of small slates in place due to the NBA’s In-Season Cup, but we have a play for tonight’s three-game slate with Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings getting the nod in this one.
After starting last week strong, we finished it off with two brutal losses. Giannis Antetokounmpo left more of the passing work to teammate Damian Lillard as he finished with just five assists. He registered only 14 shots, but he attempted 26 free throws which shows he was being aggressive and trying to score. In the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope realm, he attempted five triples, but he made just one as the team struggled to knock down outside shots.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 91-113-6 (+11.06 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Keegan Murray O1.5 3s (-110) - 1 Unit FanDuel
After shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range during his rookie season, Murray has seen his accuracy decrease in the last two seasons. This year, he’s shooting a career-worst 29.2 percent from downtown on 5.5 attempts per game. However, he’s looked like he is starting to figure some things out recently. Over his last four games, he’s made three triples in two of those starts, and he’s attempting a good amount of shots still with an average of five per game over his last 10.
Tonight, the Kings have drawn a matchup with a beat up New Orleans Pelicans’ squad that is missing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram along with a couple of key reserves that are out as well. On the year, they’re allowing the sixth-most triples to opposing power forwards. Last season, in four games against the Pelicans, Murray cleared this line twice with marks of four and five 3-pointers made.
Murray has cleared this line 12 times this season, and he is the type of shooter who just needs to see one shot fall to really get things rolling. This game has the highest projected total on the slate tonight, and I’d expect to see Murray get a healthy workload on the offensive end. This is a great price for a shooter in a strong matchup.
