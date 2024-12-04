Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday
We’ve been light on plays here, but we’re back with a double dose for tonight’s NBA cup slate. Both plays are near the end of the night with the first taking a look at Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets, and the second will be starting at the same time with Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets getting the nod to wrap up the night.
We started the week of plays off with a split, but we still walked away with some profit. It was a sweatier one with Michael Porter Jr. getting his final rebound of the night with just under one minute remaining in the game. In the Fred VanVleet world, he finished with a whopping one assist on the night. He had eight potential, but the rest of the team just wasn’t making shots for him. Granted, they had just 14 assists as a team, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in a game by a team this season.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 92-110-6 (+14.97 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope O1.5 3s (-109) - 1 Unit Caesar’s Sportsbook
- Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (+120) - 1 Unit Bet365
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope O1.5 3s (-109) Caesar’s Sportsbook
Our first play of the night is going to be one that we played early in this column’s history. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started the season obscenely cold, but he’s been heating up recently. He’s cleared this line in each of his last four games with three or more makes in all four contests. He’s also cleared this line in six of his last 10 games. One of those last 10 games where he cleared this line was against the Philadelphia 76ers, who he’s facing off with tonight.
Those 76ers played a grueling game last against the Charlotte Hornets while the Orlando Magic got blown out by the New York Knicks, and KCP made three triples in only 27 minutes of action. Over their last 15 games, the 76ers are allowing the fifth-most 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards. Over this last 10-game span, KCP is shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range after shooting just 20.8 percent from distance in the team’s first 12 games. I like him to keep it rolling tonight.
Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (+120) Bet365
Our second play of the night is another assist market, but this time should be different with Giannis leading the way for us. This year, Giannis is averaging a career-high 6.7 assists per game, and he’s doing that while also shooting a career-high 61.7 percent from the floor, on a career-high 21.1 shot attempts per game. In 18 games this season, Giannis has cleared this line in 10 of those outings, including four of his last five, and he’s been averaging a healthy 11.9 potential assists per game.
Giannis’ opponent for tonight is the Atlanta Hawks, who have been allowing a fair amount of assists all year. They’re allowing the ninth-most assists per game overall, and, over their last 15 games, they’re allowing the fourth-most assists to opposing power forwards. Looking back to last season, in three games against the Hawks, Giannis cleared this line in two of the three games, including a 10-assist effort to give him a triple-double in the team’s win. The Hawks play at a high pace, and Giannis thrives in the open court. He just needs shooters to knock down shots, and this is a defense where that is possible.
