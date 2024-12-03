Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Michael Porter Jr., Fred VanVleet on Tuesday
We’ve been light on plays here, but we’re back with a double dose for tonight’s NBA cup slate. Both plays are near the end of the night with the first taking a look at Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets, and the second will be starting at the same time with Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets getting the nod to wrap up the night.
After taking a break from the NBA action, we came back to a win to round out last week with Scottie Barnes blowing his lines out of the water. We needed just 14 combined rebounds and assists to get us a win, and he topped that with an impressive triple-double performance where he went nuts in the fourth quarter with five assists and three rebounds.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 87-106-6 (+13.29 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Michael Porter Jr. O6.5 Rebounds (+115) - 1 Unit DraftKings
- Fred VanVleet O5.5 Assists (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Michael Porter Jr. O6.5 Rebounds (+115) DraftKings
Michael Porter Jr. has continually ascended year over year in his NBA career and is having arguably the best season of his career this year. He’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game while shooting a career-best 50.4 percent from the field. He’s also averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and a career-high 2.8 assists. He’s cleared this line in 11 of his 18 games this year, including five of his last six outings.
This season, MPJ is averaging 12.6 rebound chances per game, which is second to only Nikola Jokic on the team. He’s also loved rebounding against the Golden State Warriors in the past. In his past five matchups against the Warriors, he cleared this line in four of the five games, including three out of the four last season. The Warriors are allowing the fourth-most rebounds to opponents this year. Additionally, they’re allowing the eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards. I like MPJ to thrive in this matchup.
Fred VanVleet O5.5 Assists (-110) BetMGM
Our second play of the night is targeting a guy who won us some money last season, but we haven’t taken a look at him yet this year in VanVleet. VanVleet has seen his production levels dip this season across the board, but this is a good bounce-back spot for him. While he’s averaging just 6.2 assists per game, he’s still had opportunities to put up bigger numbers. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 11.8 potential assists, and he’s cleared this line five times over that stretch.
The Sacramento Kings are allowing the eighth-most assists to opposing point guards this year, and, over their last seven games, they’re allowing the second-most at 12.59 per game. Fred cleared this line in two of their three matchups last season, and this Houston offense has some potency to it when just one or two guys get their shots to fall. I think this is a great spot to buy low on Fred to see if he can get the ball moving around a bit more.
