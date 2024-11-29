Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Scottie Barnes vs Heat
We have a solo play lined up for tonight with Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors getting the nod tonight. Scottie is in his fifth game back from an injury, and he’s got a great matchup ahead of him tonight as they head south to take on the Miami Heat.
It’s been a relatively quiet month here with a lot of weirdness around the league, but we won our last play in this column with a solo win from Nikola Vucevic around three weeks ago. His team ended up getting blown out in the fourth quarter, but he still drilled three triples to give us the win, which is all we care about here.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 86-110-6 (+11.86 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Scottie Barnes O13.5 Rebounds & Assists (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Scottie Barnes is the train that Toronto has hitched their wagon to. Of their core of players that led them to a good amount of success in the late 2010s and early 2020s, none of them are left, and only Barnes remains. Since returning from an injury that sidelined him for three weeks, Barnes is averaging 20.8 points, 9 rebounds and 6.75 assists per game. He’s also done that while working back up to his usual minutes load.
Two games ago, he put up 31 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists against the Detroit Pistons. On the year, Barnes has cleared this line in five of his eight contests, and two of the games that saw him go under where the two where he played fewer than 28 minutes in the game. Over his last four games, he’s averaging 13 potential assists and 13.5 potential rebounds per game. That translates to 26.5 chances per game, which means Scottie only needs to convert on just over 50 percent of his opportunities.
This season, the Heat have struggled at keeping point guards contained when it comes to stuffing the stat sheet. They’re allowing the fifth-most rebounds to opposing point guards and the fifth-most assists to the position. If you combine their averages, they’re allowing the third-most rebounds and assists per game. As long as this game stays close, Scottie will play a ton of minutes in this one, and I like him to fill the sheet up.
