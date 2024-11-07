Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Nikola Vucevic vs Timberwolves
There are only three NBA games tonight, and we’re going to be focused on the earliest of the three with Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls getting the nod tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After a strong start to the season, we’ve stumbled a bit as of late which continued on Monday to kick this week off. After attempting at least four triples in each of his first five games, Nikola Jovic attempted just one in a great matchup in 12 minutes of game time. After turning the ball over at least 13 times in six of their first seven games, the Portland Trail Blazers took care of the ball and kept Jose Alvarado in check completely. It was another rough day, but we can bounce back.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 88-109-6 (+11.74 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Nikola Vucevic O1.5 3s (+150) - .75 Units DraftKings
For the third time in the last week, we’re targeting a guy named Nikola to nail a pair of 3-pointers for us. Vucevic and the Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back after getting boat-raced by the Dallas Mavericks last night. However, Vucevic has been performing consistently throughout the first two weeks of the season. He’s averaging 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and a sparkling 45.7 percent from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.
Through eight games, Vucevic has cleared this line in five of the eight games, and one of the three exceptions was last night when he played just 25 minutes in the blowout. Additionally, in the five games where he has made at least two, he’s made three or more in three of those games. Now, he gets a matchup he and other centers have enjoyed over the last several years.
The Timberwolves are still one of the best teams in all of basketball, but one glaring weakness of theirs is when Rudy Gobert is pulled out toward the perimeter. The Timberwolves are allowing the eighth-most 3-pointers to opposing centers through their first seven games. Last season, in two games against the Timberwolves, Vucevic cleared it in both games. He also did it against Gobert in one game while doing it against Naz Reid in the other as Gobert was absent. As long as this game stays relatively close, I like Nikola’s chances in this one.
