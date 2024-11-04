Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Nikola Jovic, Jose Alvarado on Monday
After targeting some big names through the first couple of weeks of this column, we are shaking things up a bit with Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat and Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans getting the nod to start this week off.
It was another split to end the week, and unfortunately, it was a slightly red day. We got a win from Nikola Jokic, although it was far from sweat-free, with only two makes on three attempts. In Kevin Huerter's world, the Sacramento Kings won while he attempted eight triples, but he made just two of them. He had a light contest on a lot of his looks, but it was still rough to see him come up short on just about every attempt.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 88-107-6 (+13.24 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jovic O1.5 3s (+145) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Jose Alvarado O2.5 Steals & Blocks (+150) - .75 Units Bet365
Nikola Jovic O1.5 3s (+145) DraftKings
His name is close to the 3-time MVP, but he’s not quite him. Through five games this season, Jovic has cleared this line in three of the five contests, and he’s getting shots up in every game. He’s attempted at least four triples in all five games, and his average per 36 minutes is up to a healthy 7.7 3-point attempts. While his minutes have been a bit inconsistent, some other factors are working in Jovic’s favor tonight.
The Heat are matching up with the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season tonight. The Kings are last in the league for 3-pointers allowed to opposing power forwards at more than five per game. Additionally, Keegan Murray isn’t the type of power forward who will easily overpower Jovic and force him out of the game. I’d expect Jovic to have a good amount of minutes tonight and to get the job done for us.
Jose Alvarado O2.5 Steals & Blocks (+150) Bet365
Our second play of the day is one that we only played once all of last season. It was on a fellow Pelican in Herbert Jones. Tonight, Alvarado is getting the nod. Since making a name for himself against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021-22 playoffs, Alvarado has developed into a strong role player for New Orleans, and he’s had a strong start to this year including three straight starts with injuries to the rest of the roster. He’s cleared this line in only two contests this year, and his matchup tonight is screaming for it to happen again.
The Pelicans are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight for the third time in their first eight games. In two games against the Trail Blazers, Alvarado has racked up four steals and one block despite playing fewer than 29 minutes combined. In his three games as a starter, he’s played more than 28 minutes in all three. The Trail Blazers are 29th in steals and blocks allowed to point guards, and they’ve allowed three different starting point guards to clear this line this year. I think Alvarado can cause some havoc in this one.
