Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Kevin Huerter, Nikola Jokic on Friday
For the third day in a row in this column, we’re targeting a Sacramento King with Kevin Huerter getting the nod, and we’re going to the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season with Nikola Jokic drawing our attention for this evening.
Well, after getting reverse swept to start the week, it was nice to bounce back with a win on Tuesday night. De’Aaron Fox just barely cleared his line thanks to the blowout and some shaky shooting by his teammates, but it was a win nonetheless. He had 12 potential assists on the night, and he finished with just six actual assists. Regardless of that, it goes in the book as more green for us.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 87-106-6 (+13.29 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kevin Huerter O2.5 3s (+125) - 1 Unit Bet365
- Nikola Jokic O1.5 3s (-105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Kevin Huerter O2.5 3s (+125) Bet365
Former Atlanta Hawk Kevin Huerter has started the year relatively solid, and he’s in a strong spot to keep that rolling tonight. Through four games, Huerter is shooting 55.9 percent from the field while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. He’s also been doing it on decent volume. He’s attempted at least five 3-pointers in 3-of-4 games, and one of those was a blowout that saw him sit relatively early in the game. He hit four triples in back-to-back games over the weekend, and tonight is a strong spot for him to succeed.
The Kings are taking on the Hawks tonight in a matchup of teams that are both scrapping for early wins to start their season in the right direction. Through five games, the Hawks are allowing the fifth-most 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards. They’ve allowed a variety of shooting outbursts already this season. Through five games, they’ve allowed eight different players to make at least four 3-pointers against them. I like Huerter to have a strong game in this matchup.
Nikola Jokic O1.5 3s (-105) DraftKings
We’re targeting another 3-pointer market for our second play with Nikola Jokic getting the nod on this one. The 3-time MVP has gotten off to another spectacular start this season, and he’s been willing his team into games with incredible performance after incredible performance thus far. Through four games, Jokic has racked up two games with 40 or more points while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range on 20 total attempts. He’s also turned in two triple-doubles, with the most recent being a sparkling 29-point, 18-rebound, 16-assist effort against the Brooklyn Nets. He’s cleared this line twice, and he’s got another strong chance tonight.
The Nuggets are matching up with their toughest rival in the league in the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs following a grueling seven-game series last year, and they have played Denver extremely tough over the last few seasons. In 11 total games against Minnesota last year, Jokic cleared this line in five games, and he’s shooting even better now. Jokic isn’t a knockdown stretch five, but he’s serviceable out there. Throw in his decent amount of volume against a Minnesota team that is allowing the eighth-most 3-pointers to opposing centers, and this is a strong spot for Nikola.
