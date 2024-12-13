Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Michael Porter Jr. vs Clippers
We finally have a decent-sized slate in the NBA, but we’re going with just one play in this one with Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets getting the nod in this one. We targeted him earlier this month, and we’re going back to the well tonight.
We got a win last night that looked like we were in trouble for a while. Keegan Murray hit a triple in the second quarter, and he didn’t hit another until the fourth quarter when he went 2-for-3 to give us the win. It’s been a rough go this NBA season, but we’re going to get things going in the right direction.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 92-113-6 (+11.97 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Michael Porter Jr. O6.5 Rebounds (+115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Nikola Jokic has been the best player for the Nuggets this season, and I think the argument can be made that MPJ has been their second-best. He’s improved his passing ability tremendously, and he’s second on the team in points per game while still shooting 51.2 percent from the field. He’s averaging 7.1 rebounds per game this year on 12.3 potential rebounds per game, and he’s cleared this line in four of his last five games and 14 of 22 games this year.
Tonight, MPJ and the Nuggets are slated to take on the LA Clippers. The Clippers are allowing the fifth-most rebounds to opposing small forwards this year, and they have struggled regularly with MPJ over the last couple of years. In his last six games, including two this season, MPJ has cleared this line in five of those six games while averaging 8.2 rebounds per game in those contests.
The Nuggets have struggled with injuries this year, and that isn’t really changing tonight with three members of the starting lineup all dealing with some sort of injury along with two frontcourt players already out for an extended amount of time. These teams have played each other closely for the last two years, and the Nuggets need every win they can get in a competitive Western Conference. I like MPJ to stay active on the boards tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.