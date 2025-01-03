Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Corey Kispert, Jarrett Allen on Friday
For tonight, we have two plays lined up to get us going into the new year. The first is targeting Corey Kispert of the Washington Wizards against the New Orleans Pelicans. Our second play is a little later in the slate where we find Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers matching up with the Dallas Mavericks as Cleveland tries for their ninth straight win.
We went 2-0 earlier this week with a somewhat sweaty night, but it gave us two more units into the green to end 2024. Christian Braun was shooting the lights out all night against the Utah Jazz. He went 9-for-12 for 20 points, and he cleared our line in the third quarter. In the Dean Wade world, he struggled in the first half. He went 0-for-3 from 3-point range, and he took just two shots in the second half. It just so happens that he drilled both of them to give us the win.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 97-115-6 (+15.30 units)
- 2025 record: 0-0-0 (+0.00 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Corey Kispert 3+ 3s Made (+200) - .5 Units FanDuel
- Jarrett Allen O13.5 Points (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Corey Kispert 3+ 3s Made (+200) FanDuel
Our first play of the night targets Kispert off the bench against the Pelicans. This game has a total of 232 points, which is the third-highest on the slate. Kispert has struggled a bit with his shot from outside this season. He’s shooting just 34.5 percent from 3-point range, but he’s started to find his stroke as of late. Since returning from an injury on December 19th, He’s hit three or more 3-pointers in four of the seven games. On the year, he’s cleared this line 10 times in 26 games, and six of those have come on the road.
Over their last 30 games, no team has been worse against small forwards than the Pelicans. They’re last in points allowed to the position at 25.43 points per game, and they also allow a healthy dose of triples with 3.51 allowed. Kispert’s volume can be a bit lower than others at times, but he shoots the vast majority of his shots from outside. In a game that I think should see plenty of scoring, this is a good price for a shooter that can get hot in a hurry.
Jarrett Allen O13.5 Points (-110) BetMGM
Our second play of the night is one that I believe will go one of two ways. Either Allen will clear it with ease, or he will score four points. I don’t think it will be anywhere in between. Allen has scored 22 or more points in two of his last three games, and he scored seven and six points in the two games prior to that. Last season, in two games against a very similar frontcourt for the Dallas Mavericks, Allen had 24 and 19 points. In 33 games this season, Allen has cleared this line 17 times, and multiple times where he went under were blowout wins where he got pulled early.
The Mavericks have some athletic centers in Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell and Dereck Lively II, but none of them really can deal with the combination of size and athleticism that Allen presents. They’re allowing the seventh-most points to centers over their last 30 games, and, over their last eight games, they’ve allowed starting centers to clear this line in six of the eight contests. In the two contests where they didn’t, the starting center got hurt in one of them, and the other finished with 13 points after scoring 21 against them two nights earlier.
