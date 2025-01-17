Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Giannis Antetokoummpo, Jalen Williams on Friday
We have a great pair of plays lined up for today’s nine-game slate. The first is going back to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. For our second play, we’re taking a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder and power forward Jalen Williams. We have a pair of power forwards, and they’re both in great spots tonight.
We went 1-1 our last time out, and we lost by just one combined stat. Regardless of that, we ended up with a tiny bit of profit. Kevin Durant was incredibly consistent during the game. He poured in two assists in the first, third and fourth quarters to give us the win. on the Dejounte Murray prop, he finished with seven assists and seven rebounds. He would have gotten more, but his teammate Zion Williamson totaled nine assists.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 97-115-6 (+15.30 units)
- 2025 record: 3-3-0 (+1.14 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (+115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Jalen Williams O20.5 Points (+100) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (+115) BetMGM
We played Giannis’ assists at the beginning of December, and he came up a bit short for us. Tonight, he’s in a great spot to bounce back for us. Giannis has only cleared this line four times in his last 10 games, but he’s been averaging 10.1 potential assists per game during that stretch. Additionally, he’s cleared this line in both matchups against the Toronto Raptors this season.
In two games against the Raptors, this season, Giannis has turned in seven and 13 assists, and, while the Raptors haven’t been allowing the most assists to power forwards, they are allowing the 10th-most assists to opponents this season. In his two games against the Raptors, he’s averaged 18 potential assists per game, and his game with 13 assists came with Damian Lillard in the lineup with him. If his teammates can hit their shots, Giannis can pour some assists with ease.
Jalen Williams O20.5 Points (+100) FanDuel
We haven't targeted the Thunder often in this column, but this will be the second time we go after them in a week. Williams has firmly taken on the role of being the team’s second-best scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor. Williams has cleared this line only 16 times this year, but 12 of those have come in the 30 games Chet Holmgren missed. He’s also had exactly 20 points seven times this year.
In two games against the Dallas Mavericks this season, Williams cleared this line in the first game, and he finished with 18 in the second meeting while shooting just 38.1 percent from the floor. Over their last 30 games, the Mavericks are allowing the fifth-most points and 3-pointers to opposing power forwards. They jump to the second-most allowed when looking at their last 15 games. Williams had 19 Thursday while playing only 30 minutes, and SGA scored 40 points while taking 26 shots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the MVP front runner be a bit more of a distributor tonight which sets Williams up for a great night.
