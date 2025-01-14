Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Kevin Durant, Dejounte Murray on Tuesday
We have a couple of brighter stars today with Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns getting the nod for our first play against the Atlanta Hawks. For our second play, we will look at Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Chicago Bulls.
After getting reverse swept to start the year, we bounced back with a sweep at the end of last week. Tyrese Haliburton had only four assists in the first half against the Golden State Warriors, but he poured in three in each of the final two quarters to give us a win.
Then, Isaiah Hartenstein poured in five assists in the first half, and he got just one more the rest of the game with the Oklahoma City Thunder blowing the New York Knicks out.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 97-115-6 (+15.30 units)
- 2025 record: 2-2-0 (+1.09 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Kevin Durant O4.5 Assists (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
- Dejounte Murray O14.5 Assists & Rebounds (+100) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Kevin Durant O4.5 Assists (+105) DraftKings
Durant and the Suns are one of the tougher teams to figure out this year. They’re 19-19 overall, but they’ve won three straight. Combine that with a good amount of injuries, and you have a recipe for confusion. Despite that, Durant is in a strong spot against the Hawks as a passer. Durant has cleared this line seven times in his last 10 games, including four of his last five. Over his last 10 games, Durant is averaging 8.1 potential assists per game, and he’s second on the team in assists over that stretch.
Durant cleared this line with seven assists against the Hawks last week, and he had 10 potential in that game. Over their last 30 games, the Hawks have been the worst team in the league against power forwards regarding assists. Their lineup has been hit hard by injuries with Jalen Johnson on the shelf, and they don’t have the length to bother Durant thanks to his height. This game should see plenty of scoring, and I think this is a great line to attack.
Dejounte Murray O14.5 Assists & Rebounds (+100) BetMGM
Our second play of the night takes a look at a game that is expected to see a ton of points between the Pelicans and Bulls. Dejounte isn’t stuffing the stat sheet nearly as much as he was with the San Antonio Spurs, but he’s turned things around as of late a bit. He’s cleared this line in nine of his last 15 games and back-to-back games entering tonight. Over his last 10 games, Murray is averaging a healthy 23.9 potential rebounds and assists per game. Now, he gets arguably the best matchup in the league.
The Pelicans are taking on the Chicago Bulls in this one. The Bulls allow the most assists per game to opposing point guards, and they allow the most combined rebounds and assists to the position. The projected total for this game is just shy of 240 combined points, and, when the Pelicans played Chicago earlier this year, they combined for 234 points with Murray getting 18 rebounds and assists against them.
