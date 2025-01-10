Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Hartenstein on Friday
After taking a few days off, we have two plays for tonight’s slate as we head into the weekend. The first will be looking at Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. For our second play, we’re heading a little more East where we’ll find Isaiah Hartenstein of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road against the New York Knicks.
Well, we started the year with a 0-2 showing in this column last week. For just the fourth time all season, and the first time since November 10th, in a game where he played more than 20 minutes, Corey Kispert attempted only three triples. He went 2-for-3, but he wasn’t given the volume he had been getting. In the Jarrett Allen world, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 134 points, but he only scored 11 due largely to the foul trouble he was dealing with. He had three fouls in the first half, and he played only 10 minutes.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 97-115-6 (+15.30 units)
- 2025 record: 0-2-0 (-1.50 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Tyrese Haliburton 10+ Assists (+135) - 1 Unit Bet365
- Isaiah Hartenstein O4.5 Assists (+124) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Tyrese Haliburton 10+ Assists (+135) Bet365
This will be our first time targeting Tyrese Haliburton in this column. He and the Pacers have loved playing in the year 2025. They’re 4-0 so far with four double-digit wins under their belt. Haliburton has cleared this line in two of the four wins, with 13 and 15 assists in those two outings. He’s cleared this line six times in his last 13 games, which includes a 12-assist performance against this Golden State Warriors’ team on December 23rd, and he’s been averaging 14.5 potential assists over that stretch.
The Warriors have been stumbling as of late. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 games, and they just played a game down to the wire last night against the Detroit Pistons. Over their last 30 games, they’re allowing the ninth-most assists to opposing point guards, and they got bailed out last night that the Pistons shot so poorly. Cade Cunningham had 20 potential assists in the game, and he finished with only eight, largely due to the 8-of-21 showing from Malik Beasley.
Isaiah Hartenstein O4.5 Assists (+124) DraftKings
Our second play of the night is another in the assists market with Hartenstein getting the nod in this one. The Thunder were already one of the league’s best teams without Hartenstein, but they’ve gotten even better with him. They were 11-4 without him, and they’ve gone 19-2 since he returned from an injury that sidelined him to start the year. He’s only cleared this line eight times in 21 games, but four of those came in the team’s last six games. Also included in that six-game stretch is a seven-assist performance against the Knicks last week.
In his first 15 games this year, Hartenstein averaged just 5.0 potential assists per game. Over his last six starts, that number is increased to 5.5 which is held down by a four potential game against the Boston Celtics. Over their last 30 games, the Knicks are the 10th-best team when it comes to preventing center assists. However, they have slipped more recently. Over their last seven games, they’re allowing the third-most assists to centers. The Thunder lost their last game to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I expect that they’ll want to bounce back tonight. Hartenstein’s work as a distributor will go a long way towards their success in that arena.
