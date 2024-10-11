Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 6
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us as the season rolls on with surprises, both good and bad, and some things seemingly never change.
After all, who expected the Minnesota Vikings to be 5-0 or the Cincinnati Bengals to be 1-4? On the other hand, Carolina being bad was predictable and that's something we hope to use to our advantage again this week.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Houston Texans vs New England Patriots Game Total Prediction
The Texans are off to a 4-1 start and head to New England to take on the 1-4 Patriots, in a game in which the Texans are a road favorite of more than a touchdown.
Despite the good start in the standings, the Texans have struggled to separate, no matter the strength of the opponent.
Houston has wins by 2, 6, 4 and 3 points on the season, with three coming at home.
We're not playing the spread in this article, but it's obvious which way I lean if that were the case.
The Texans are beat up on offense with Nico Collins recently put on the Injured Reserve and Joe Mixon questionable.
Without Collins the Texans offense is mediocre and without Mixon the running game is subpar.
The Patriots have been totally inept on offense, scoring over 13 points once in their first five games and now turning to rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
This feels like a game both teams will play cautiously for different reasons.
PICK: Houston Texans vs New England Patriots UNDER 38 points
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Total Prediction
Last week we profited off the Panthers team total against a good Bears defense and this week that's part of this pick, too.
With this total at 47.5 we wonder exactly how many points the Panthers are going to contribute to getting this over.
There is some wind in the forecast which favors the under and historically this is a series that tends to go under with six of Carolina's last eight games against Atlanta going under along with six of the last seven against Atlanta in Charlotte going under.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers UNDER 47 points
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Game Total Prediction
In the same article reference above I chose the Jets team total under in London and came out ahead on that one.
If it makes sense why not go back to the well, but in a slightly different way.
Recent trends show the Bills are an under team when playing on the road in general and five of the last six against the Jets on the road have hit the under.
The danger here is the Bills were a scoring machine the first three weeks of the season, but have only put up 30 points over the last two weeks in losses to Baltimore and Houston.
One other factor to consider is Josh Allen's health. The Bills superstar signal caller was shaken up at the end of the Houston game, though he's not on the injury report.
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets UNDER 41 points
