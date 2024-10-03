Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 5 (Back Pack, Fade Jets, Panthers)
This will be a first for me. I'm taking a team total on a game across the pond in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but also mixing in two teams in the traditional time slot on Sunday afternoon.
Let's get right to the game five games, where there's value on the team totals.
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings Team Total Prediction
Weird things tend to happen when teams travel to London and play in soccer stadiums.
One of those weird things could be the New York Jets defense, which is allowing only 15.5 points per game in the first four games, holding the Vikings offense down enough for Aaron Rodgers to put enough points on the board for a Jets win.
The problem with that scenario is the Vikings defense has played even better and the Jets offense is struggling, averaging 19 points per game after putting up just 9 on the Broncos last week.
The Jets scored at least 19 in their first three games, but they haven't played a defense playing as well as this Vikings group yet.
PICK: New York Jets Team Total UNDER 19.5 points
Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears Team Total Prediction
I'm going back to the well after the Panthers put 24 on the board last week and hung an "L" on my record.
Don't look now, but the Bears defense is in the top 10 in yards and points allowed to their opponents and those numbers are even better when they play in Chicago.
To date, the Bears defense has allowed an average of 295.5 points and 18.8 points per game.
Andy Dalton has had a nice couple of weeks, but his production was notably down in his second start compared to his first and I fear that could be a trend moving forward.
PICK: Carolina Panthers Team Total UNDER 18.5 points
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams Team Total Prediction
While I'm a Jordan Love fan, this is more about the Rams defense than the Packers offense, though Green Bay does lead the league in explosive plays.
The Rams rank 31st in yards allowed, 31st in points allowed and 21st in passing yards allowed.
The rush defense is even worse, allowing a league-worst 165.5 yards per contest on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Pack is averaging 26 points per game and an even better 29.5 on the road.
This opened at 25.5 and has since moved to 26.5, but I still like it, anywhere below 27.
PICK: Green Bay Packers Team Total OVER 26.5 points
