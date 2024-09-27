Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 4
A week after being perhaps too bullish on the offenses around the NFL, you'll see a theme of skepticism in this week's picks for a variety of reasons.
Eventually, the offenses will adjust, but until they do, I'm going to skew to the under in most instances, just like I did in the picks below.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers Team Total Prediction
After scoring just 13 combined points in their first two games of the season, Carolina changed to Andy Dalton and rolled the Raiders for 36 on the road last week to earn their first win of the season.
The Bengals meanwhile dropped to 0-3 with a surprising home loss to the Washington Commanders despite putting up 33 points.
Dalton's first home start of the season will be against one his former teams, but I think the shine comes off just a tad this week.
I'm simply playing the numbers here and those numbers say including last week the Panthers have been under this number 13 times in the last 15 games.
Yes, the Panthers are better with Dalton under center, but he's not a miracle worker.
Pick: Carolina Panthers Team Total UNDER 21.5 points
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Team Total Prediction
There's no magical analysis here, the Bears have scored 24 (without an offensive touchdown), 13 and 16 points and now have a total of 21.5.
The Rams defense has been terrible, coming in last in yards allowed and near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, but they have also played competent offenses, in the Lions, Cardinals and 49ers.
This could be the week the Bears break through and I look silly, but more than likely they will continue to make mistakes and shoot themselves in the foot for a few more weeks.
Pick: Chicago Bears Team Total UNDER 21.5 points
Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Team Total Prediction
Similarly the Browns have scored 17, 18 and 15 points in starting 1-2 on the season and Deshaun Watson has looked like a shell of the electric player he was with the Texans.
The good news for the Browns is they are going up against the Raiders, who the lowly Panthers just obliterated, but the bad news is they are 25th in scoring and 31st in yards per game.
The odds makers understand just how bad the Browns are on offense putting their total at just 18.5 points against one of the worst defenses in the league.
I don't think they get past 17.
PICK: Cleveland Browns Team Total UNDER 18.5 points
