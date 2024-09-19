Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 3
If you've read anything that I've written, early season struggles are nothing new for me, but I did have a solid week 2 picking team totals in the NFL.
There's a simple reason for that in my mind: These days there's more stability in a roster in the NFL than there is in most college programs.
With that said, each week is it's own animal, it's a long slog and we're off to week3.
New York Jets vs New England Patriots Team Total Prediction
The New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday night football to kick off week 3 of the NFL season.
After getting walloped by the San Francisco 49ers in the opener, the Jets beat the Titans in week two to even their record.
The Patriots also come in at 1-1, with a surprise win against the Bengals in the opener and then a close loss to the Seahawks last Sunday.
I'm expecting a slower played game on the Patriots side of the ball and Thursday night games can be lower scoring as teams may not be fully recovered from the previous week.
This is the Jets home opener though and this team has put up 19 and 24 points in the first two weeks, which is not a New Orleans-level outburst by any means, but gives me confidence they won't be an offensive embarrassment.
I wouldn't go any higher than this number, which means I could be in for a sweat on this one, but I like Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to hit their stride and hit the number.
PICK: New York Jets OVER 22.5 points
New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns Team Total Prediction
When you saw I was picking this game, your mind probably went straight to the Giants under since they've been so horrible on offense.
I gave it some thought, but then thought about the improvement displayed by Deshaun Watson and the Browns last week in Jacksonville.
True, the Browns put up just 16 offensive points and less than 300 total yards, but the beginning of something was on display.
Now the Browns return home to face the lowly Giants and Daniel Jones, whose penchant for gifting opponents field position and points may come into play here.
It's a tad contrarian, but I like the Browns to surpass the total.
PICK: Cleveland Browns OVER 22.5 points
Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders Team Total Prediction
There's good news and bad news for the Carolina Panthers.
The good news is they have a new starting quarterback. The bad news is the rest of the offense is the same.
Andy Dalton will be an upgrade at quarterback, but how much of an upgrade and how much of a difference he will make is the question and my answer is probably not much.
I'd stay off this if the number was on the other side of 17, but find it hard to imagine this team putting up more than two touchdowns and a field goal.
PICK: Carolina Panthers UNDER 17.5 points
