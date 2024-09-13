Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 2 (Back Cowboys, Fade Packers)
With one week of data on the current season to help make our decisions, there's still a bit of trepidation in going too far out on a limb as you could argue I did last week with less than optimal results.
Perhaps there were too many outside voices banging around in my head, so this week I've tuned all of the noise out and am basing these picks on numbers and instincts.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys Team Total Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are a different team when playing in Jerry World vs. on the road. In 2023, the Cowboys averaged 23.3 points on the road and a whopping 36.8 in the friendly confines in Arlington.
This trend continued last week in the season opener as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys put up 33 points on what was thought to be a very good Cleveland Browns defense.
Meanwhile, it feels like the Saints are getting too much love for beating what looks to be a horrible Carolina Panthers team and holding likely the worst offense in the league to 10 points.
This is an entirely different animal the Saints defense is taking on this week and the number sitting at 26.5 allows three touchdowns and a couple of field goals to still get me to the promised land.
PICK: Dallas Cowboys OVER 26.5 points
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans Team Total Prediction
How does a team blow a 17-0 lead without giving up an offensive touchdown and lose the season opener? Ask Will Levis.
Sure the Jets defense got worked by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers without Christian McCaffrey, but the Titans don't have anyone close to as dangerous as McCaffrey.
Last season the Titans were near the middle of the pack in scoring at home, averaging 23.5 points per contest, but I'm not sure they recover in the short term without someone like Derrick Henry to rely on.
Is Tony Pollard that guy? I doubt it and Levis' 127 yards passing and 52.5 rating doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
PICK: Tennessee Titans Team Total UNDER 18.5
Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers
Perhaps no team had a tougher week one than the Green Bay Packers who traveled to Brazil to get beat by the Philadelphia Eagles and lost quarterback Jordan Love in the process.
Or did they? There could be some gamesmanship being played by the Pack and Head Coach Matt LaFleur as the coach has not ruled Love out despite him being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.
If Love doesn't play the reigns will be turned over to the recently acquired Malik Willis.
The Packers have a talented receiving corps, but this is a tall ask for Willis, even with the game being in Green Bay.
I'm taking a calculated risk that Love doesn't play or at the very least is limited and the Packers struggle.
PICK: Green Bay Packers Team Total UNDER 19.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
