Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 1
We've finally made it through the offseason and have arrived at Week 1 of the NFL season with Thursday's opener in Kansas City.
Week one games tend to trend under and that's the way I'm leaning this week with one exception.
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Team Total Prediction
After a horrid 2023 that saw them never lead in the fourth quarter the Panthers are getting a fair amount of love headed into 2024, with the expectation that Carolina will be much improved.
The Panthers only exceeded this number four times in 17 games last season and almost every trend screams under, but I'm undaunted.
While I use trends at times, sometimes the situation has changed to such a degree that the trends should be viewed skeptically or perhaps ignored.
Many are picking Carolina to cover the spread and some even expect the Panthers to win outright and to do so they're going to have to score at least 20 points in my opinion.
PICK: Carolina Panthers OVER 18.5 Points
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Team Total Prediction
I'm a Texans truther, but opening on the road in a divisional game says take the under on the team total to me.
The trends also back a lower-scoring game as 12 of the last 15 games between these two teams in Indianapolis have gone under along with seven of nine in this matchup no matter where the game was played.
That doesn't speak to the Texans total specifically, but it does indicate how these games tend to be played and how I played it earlier.
I also like the number, as I'm getting the hook in addition to a full point past a key NFL number.
C.J. Stroud and company are getting a bump for their 2023 run, but it won't be smooth sailing right out of the gate.
This game likely comes down to a field goal and I expect some amount of caution from both sides in Week 1.
PICK: Texans Team Total UNDER 25.5
Minnesota Vikings Team Total Prediction
Any team with Sam Darnold at quarterback is going to struggle to score, even one with receivers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
The Vikings averaged right around this number on the road last season and that was with Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens doing the quarterbacking.
While neither of those guys are going to put fear in any NFL defense, Darnold is a step down in my opinion.
Darnold will make some plays and give Viking fans hope, but when push comes to shove he'll fall short.
PICK: Vikings Team Total UNDER 21.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
