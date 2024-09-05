Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 1 (Prediction for Ravens vs. Chiefs and More)
The NFL is back and it begins with a Thursday rematch of last season's AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, but this time it's at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
That's the headliner, but other game totals offer opportunities in the early season to find out which teams are pretenders and which are contenders in 2024.
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Total Prediction
The last time these two met up in last year's AFC Championship I was just a bit off in my analysis and the outcome.
How was I supposed to know the Ravens were going to lose their mind and try and throw the ball all over the field?
The Ravens added Derrick Henry to a potent offense that averaged 27.7 points per game last season, and 24.5 on the road.
As long as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are healthy they will be dangerous, but Kansas City was all the way down to near the middle of the NFL pack in scoring last season, coming in 14th at an average of 22.2 points per contest, while coming in slightly higher at home (23.3),
Where both of these teams shined was on defense, with both ranking in the top five in least yards allowed and No. 1 and 2 in points allowed.
I think that stands for this game and believe the Ravens use Henry and Lamar Jackson to control the ball and Mahomes uses Kelce hoping for the same result.
Fans tend to think of points and yards when it involves Mahomes and Jackson, but the truth is, these are defense-first teams, especially early in the season.
Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs UNDER 46.5 points
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Total Prediction
The under is generally the play when the Texans and Colts match up, especially in Indianapolis where 12 of the last 15 matchups hit the under.
The Texans took a while to get going under C.J. Stroud last season and they will not be taken for granted by anyone this season.
There seems to be a split in thinking on whether the Colts are a contender or not, but with a healthy Anthony Richardson they should be much improved, whether that comes to fruition in week 1 or later.
This seems like a touch too many points for the offenses this early in the season, as I see this as a 24-21 type game either way.
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts UNDER 48.5 points
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Total Prediction
It's the matchup we've all been waiting for: Daniel Jones vs. Sam Darnold.
That says a lot about why I'm on the under in this one, but the offenses just weren't good in 2023 with the Vikings coming in 22nd in scoring and the Giants 30th.
There may be a bit of bias from his days in Carolina, but Darnold inspires the least amount of confidence of any quarterback in the league despite a wide receiving corps that includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor.
The Giants averaging just 14.1 points per game at home last season is the cherry on top.
This one screams a 17-14 type game.
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants UNDER 41.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
