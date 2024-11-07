Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 10
A perfect week in Week 9 doesn't leave me satisfied, but rather eager for Week 10 and opportunities to keep it rolling.
There's a fine line between confidence and overconfidence and I've got to work to benefit from the former, without the pitfalls of the latter.
New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Game Total Prediction
Apparently, this is the best we could do for the people of Germany, but beautiful or ugly, there is opportunity in these games, as I've already pointed out.
Overseas games tend to trend under and ad in two of the worst four scoring offenses in the league and you've got a recipe for an under.
The flip side is the Panthers defense is so bad points might be available for the Giants.
That's a concern, but I'm betting that the travel and ineptitude on the offensive side of the ball keep this one an ugly under.
PICK: Giants vs Panthers UNDER 40.5 points
New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Game Total Prediction
I completely understand why this total is where it is, as these are two of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league with two rookie quarterbacks going at it.
I'm also mystified at the Drake Maye hype, though I concede he gives the team more hope than Jacoby Brissett.
Maye has had some bright moments, but he's also made plenty of rookie mistakes and the cast around him isn't very good.
With Maye at the helm the Pats have averaged just under 20 points per game, while giving up around 29.
That last number is a key here as I believe Chicago gets on the board early and often in this one, forcing Maye to try and keep up, which could lead to a huge mistake and more points for Chicago.
A bit of a contrarian play on this one, as the Bears defense is good and could shut the Pats down.
PICK: Patriots vs Bears OVER 38.5
Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans Team Total Prediction
Detroit has overtaken the Ravens for the highest scoring offense in the league and it would be easy to go with the over in this primetime contest.
But the game is in Houston and the Texans know they can't outgun the Lions, especially with Nico Collins still questionable as of this writing.
This will be an interesting chess match as the Lions have been vulnerable to the pass, but the Texans are short a couple of their best weapons if Collins is unable to go.
The Lions rush defense has been very good, but so has Joe Mixon for the Texans.
In my second contrarian play, I see the Lions doing their part, but it's the Texans that don't do enough on the scoreboard to get this over.
Lions vs Texans Game Total UNDER 49
