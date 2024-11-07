Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 10
After a 2-1 week in NFL Team Totals last week, I'm feeling pretty good about where I'm at heading into Week 10 of the NFL season.
Some of the lines this week have gotten tougher to negotiate and that means being flexible is the key.
One way to find a better number is to look at trends on teams in either the first or second half, and that's something I used to my advantage this week.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Team Total Prediction
I've taken the Ravens team total over successfully more than once this season and gave this one a close look, but then it moved to a number I didn't like as much. That tells me my intial impression was probably the correct one, but it was a missed opportunity.
I immediately shifted my thinking to the Bengals team total, which sits at 23.5, under the key number of 24.
The Bengals are the seventh-highest-scoring team in the NFL at 26.2 points per game and average a solid 24.3 points on the road.
The Ravens come into this one 23rd in scoring defense (24.3 points per game) and 21st in total defense.
Ravens opponents have hit this number 6 times and had 23 in another, while the Bengals have hit this number five times in nine games.
A Thursday game means there'll likely be some sweat involved if you plan to ride along, but I think the Bengals get there, even if it takes a garbage-time touchdown to do it.
PICK: Bengals OVER 23.5 points
New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Team Total Prediction
The NFL has a chance to expose the folks of Munich, Germany to American football and this is the product sent? Yikes.
I'm generally on the under in these overseas games and that'll be the case here, albeit in a slightly different way.
I think both teams are likely to start slow in this one, particularly the Panthers who have one of the worst offenses in the league.
I'm getting a hook on the end of a touchdown which means, barring a two-point conversion, Carolina would need to score twice in the first half for me to lose.
I like my chances.
PICK: Panthers 1H Team Total UNDER 7.5
Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans Team Total Prediction
That first half team total was so much fun that I'm going to try another bet on a half, but this time focus on the Texans in the second half.
There have been several instances this season when Houston struggles to score in the second half of games, particularly against better defenses. So much so that the Texans have only gone over this number twice in nine games.
While the Texans are 6-3, there this team is beat up and has struggled some on offense without Nico Collins over the last four weeks.
Collins didn't practice Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday night's game in doubt.
The second half is not as attractive due to garbage time touchdown possibilities, but at 10.5 the Texans would almost certainly have to score three times to reach this number.
PICK: Texans 2H Team Total UNDER 10.5 points
