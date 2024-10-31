Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 9
Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night team total that I love, before we travel to Baltimore to see if the Ravens can make up for letting me down last Sunday, and wrapping the week up in Kansas City as the Chiefs attempt to stay undefeated.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Houston Texans vs New York Jets Team Total Prediction
The Texans come in 6-2 on the season, but with many pundits feeling like it's a mirage while dealing with a rash of injuries on a short week.
While some are surprised Houston is a slight dog to the 2-6 Jets, I can understand why to an extent.
No Nico Collins, no Stefon Diggs, a Swiss Cheese offensive line and a regressing C.J. Stroud.
But the Texans find a way in close games and are 4-1 in games decided by 4 points or less, with the only loss coming on a walk-off field goal in Green Bay.
Houston has held four of eight opponents under this number, with another ending up a point over in garbage time.
The Jets are averaging just 18.8 points per game and an even lower, 17.7 at home.
This will likely be a sweat as the Texans have allowed exactly 20 points three times and 21 another this season, but the often inept Jets offense on a short week has me taking the under.
PICK: New York Jets Team Total UNDER 21.5 points
Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens Team Total Prediction
Does anyone else realize these two teams have the same record?
Despite their loss in Cleveland last week the Ravens are second in the league in scoring at 30.3 points per game and have scored at least 20 points in every game.
Denver's defense is for real, allowing just 15 points and 283 yards per game, so this won't be a pushover for Baltimore.
If the game was in Denver maybe I'd feel different, but I'm trusting Lamar and company will bounce back in a big way and a big mistake by Bo Nix will get the Ravens over the hump.
PICK: Baltimore Ravens Team Total OVER 27.5 points
Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals Team Total Prediction
The Bears are coming off the shocking loss to Washington where they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last week and now have to travel to the suddenly resurgent Arizona Cardinals.
It's been an up and down year for the Bears offense, but they've crossed this number four times in seven games, including putting 35 and 36 up in the two games prior to last week.
Admittedly, this is somewhat of a vibes play, but the Cardinals defense has given up totals of 34, 42, 34 and 27 this season, with most of those coming against mobile quarterbacks.
PICK: Chicago Bears Team Total OVER 22.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.