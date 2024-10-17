Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 7
Let's call it like it was. Week 6 was a bloodbath for my Game Total picks, as the offenses exacted some revenge and all those early season low-scoring games went by the wayside.
In my defense, who saw the Houston Texans, without the top receiver in the league, going on the road and rolling up 41 points in New England or that an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary at the end of the first half would lead to an over in the Monday Night game to cap my dreadful week?
There'll be weeks like that and weeks where the luck is on my side, so we move forward, excited about the opportunity to get right in Week 7.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints Game Total Prediction
I'm generally on the under on these short week games and add in that this is Bo Nix vs Spencer Rattler, which would have made for a pretty lackluster college game last year.
That said, with the total this low, I'm going contrarian, betting bad quarterbacking and turnovers by one or both sides lead to short fields and/or defensive scores to get this game over.
The Broncos have gone over this total comfortably in the last two weeks and the Saints have exceeded this number in five of six games, plus the game is inside on turf, meaning weather is not a factor.
PICK: Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints OVER 37 points
Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Game Total Prediction
The Texans thrived on the road last week, pummeling the Patriots defense for 41 points with the help of a couple of Drake Maye turnovers.
This is a completely different animal this week as they travel to Green Bay to take on Jordan Love and the 4-2 Packers.
The Texans will be without star receiver Nico Collins again and that will hurt them more than it did last week against a putrid Patriots squad.
An explosive Packer offense concerns me, but on the flip side the Texans defense has been exceptional this season and Joe Mixon will help the Texans control the ball enough to keep this one under the number.
PICK: Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers UNDER 47.5 points
Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders Game Total Prediction
It's always tough to know when to jump off the merry-go-round when a new sensation like Jayden Daniels arrives in the league
After six weeks the Commanders are second in the league in scoring and fifth in total offense, so one would think regression will hit at some point and sooner rather than later.
The schedule gods have assisted this week though as Washington hosts the pathetic Panthers and a defense that has allowed 30 points in each of their last three games and is 30th in the league in rushing defense.
That doesn't bode well against a Commanders offense that averages 157.3 yards per contest on the ground and a whopping 215 rushing yards per game at home.
Andy Dalton is good for 14-17 points, which should be enough to get this one over the number.
PICK: Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders OVER 50.5 points
