Best NFL Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 8
Coming off a decent Week 7 on NFL game totals, I look to keep it going in Week 8 and get back to the winning side of the ledger.
It's taken seven weeks, but I feel more confident and have a better handle on the teams strengths and weaknesses.
One takeaway from the fist seven weeks is be careful when using trends, especially those that cross over years. Teams can be very different from season to season, with Example A being the Dallas Cowboys at home.
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Game Total Prediction
The Ravens offense is a thing of beauty when humming, whether it's Derrick Henry trucking defenders, Lamar Jackson juking them, or a beautiful Jackson tight spiral down field.
The Ravens are tied for the league lead in scoring offense and are number one in total offense and as I pointed out last week, this is not the Browns defense of 2023.
Deshaun Watson is on the Injured Reserve and I wouldn't be surprised if the change in quarterback is a good thing for the Browns, but the Ravens do most of this work on their own.
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns OVER 44.5 points
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos Game Total Prediction
I first put this on my list at 43.5, but then Andy Dalton got into an automobile accident, Bryce Young was announced as the starter and this number took a dive to 41.5.
I'm not sure it matters all that much as the Panthers come in averaging a paltry 15.7 points per game, while Denver rolls in at 20.7.
Carolina is 29th in the league in total yards, but Denver isn't much better at 27th, averaging just 12.4 more yards per game than the Panthers.
Putrid offense all around, but the one thing that concerns me is a defensive touchdown which is a real possibility.
PICK: Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos UNDER 41.5
Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Game Total Prediction
A rib injury to Jayden Daniels leaves him officially week-to-week, but I'm guessing the team will err on the side of caution for this contest, against a rough, tough Bears defense.
The good news is the injury is not expected to be a long term issue, but for the immediate week it spells trouble if Marcus Mariota has to fill in for Daniels.
This is a home game for Washington, but I still find it difficult to believe the Commanders will move the ball and put up the points they have with Daniels under center and even if he plays, the injury will likely effect his ability to do all that he does to make the offense so dynamic.
Some quarterbacks are worth more than others to the total and Daniels strikes me as one that is worth enough to take the under in this one.
PICK: Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Game Total UNDER 43 points
