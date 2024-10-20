Best NFL Player Props Today: Predictions for Demario Douglas, Kareem Hunt in Week 7
Through the first several weeks of the season, we’ve focused solely on individual plays during primetime games, but we’re making a pair of plays for Week 7. Our targets are going to be Demario Douglas of the New England Patriots in the London game on Sunday morning, and the second will be the big game of the afternoon with Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs getting the nod.
Well, Breece Hall didn’t make us sweat that one too much. He had a 21-yard reception in the first quarter, and he finished the game with 56 receiving yards on five catches. Those easy wins haven’t always been the easiest to come by, but it was nice to grab one to make us just barely in the red for the season on our NFL plays.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 84-101-6 (+15.55 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Demario Douglas O47.5 Receiving Yards (-105)
- Kareem Hunt O14.5 Receiving Yards (+100)
Demario Douglas O47.5 Receiving Yards (-105)
Second-year wideout Demario Douglas has quickly emerged as the clear-cut top option for the Patriots this year. Through six games, he leads the team in targets, receptions and yards, and he showed early chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye in Maye’s first start last week. Despite finishing third among wide receivers in snaps, he led the team in targets with nine, catches with six and yards with 92. Rookie wideout Ja’Lynn Polk struggled with drops, and I would expect Douglas to surpass him this week based on comments from the coaching staff.
The matchup for Douglas this week is a strong one in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wideouts this year even though they’ve been trailing heavily in many of their games. Teams just have no problem moving the ball on them through the air. Douglas plays a high volume of snaps, and I think they can move the ball on this Jacksonville secondary. He’s cleared this line in three of his last four games, and I think he makes it four of his last five this week.
Kareem Hunt O14.5 Receiving Yards (+100) DraftKings
After starting the season out of football, Hunt quickly found work again thanks to the injury to Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco. Through two games, he has dominated the backfield for Kansas City. He has 41 carries for 171 yards to go with three catches for 31 yards. The other running backs on the roster have combined for 14 total touches during that stretch. Hunt has hit this line in both starts, and I think he’ll have even more opportunities to work in this week’s outing.
The 49ers have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards in football to running backs this year, and they’re only six yards behind the fourth-place Green Bay Packers. Through six games, they’ve allowed seven different running backs to clear this line, including two last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Part of the reason that number is so high is the leads they’ve had. They’ve held double-digit leads in all but one game this year, and that’s forced teams to throw the ball. I don’t expect them to get a big lead on the Chiefs, but I do think they can force Kansas City to throw more than they’d like which bodes well for Hunt.
