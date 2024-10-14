Top NFL Player Props Today: How to Bet on Breece Hall vs. Bills
We’ve had some luck with this team in the past, and we’re going to the New York Jets well again with running back Breece Hall getting the nod for us tonight against the Buffalo Bills in the team’s first game of the post-Robert Salah era.
After two wins in a row, we came up short in this column our last time out. Chris Godwin had 34 yards in the first half, and he was getting whatever he wanted against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just stopped throwing the ball. They had 26 carries for 180 yards in the game, and, after getting up to 64 yards on the night in the third quarter, Godwin didn’t see another ball for the remainder of the game.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 83-101-6 (+14.64 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Bet Today
- Breece Hall O24.5 Receiving Yards (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Over the first several weeks of the season, the usage and production of Breece has been a topic of intense scrutiny around the league. He’s averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry, and his 7.0 yards per reception is also the lowest mark of his career. Tonight, that has a strong chance of changing. After clearing this line in each of the first three games of the season, he’s missed it in back-to-back games coming into tonight.
However, along with the firing of Salah, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was also relieved of playcalling duties in favor of passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing. The last time that Downing was calling plays was in 2021 and 2022 with the Tennessee Titans. In 2021, the Titans had a rotation of running backs to end the year due to a season-ending injury to Derrick Henry. Their running backs totaled 74 receptions for 604 yards that year, and, in the following season, Henry caught a career-high 33 passes for 398 yards, which was fifth on the team. Downing knows who the playmakers are on this team, and I’d expect to look to get Breece involved early in the passing game.
On the other side, it’s a strong matchup for Breece that other teams have been able to target this season in the Bills. The Bills have allowed the second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs, and the only team ahead of them is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played one more game. Through five games, the Bills have allowed five different running backs to clear this line, and I believe Hall should be the sixth player to join that list tonight.
