Top NFL Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Chris Godwin vs. Falcons
We’re sticking with the receiving game for our Thursday play, but we’re going back to the wide receivers where we’ll find Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are 3-1, and they find themselves readying for a divisional battle with the Atlanta Falcons in their second road game of the season.
We got our second straight win in this column with James Cook coming through with the easy cash for us. On the first play of the game, Cook caught a pass for 19 yards, and he never looked back. In the game, he caught four of his five targets for 48 yards, and he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind only wideout Khalil Shakir. After a shaky start, it’s good to get ship going in the right direction heading into Week 5.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 83-99-6 (+16.39 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Bet Today
- Chris Godwin 70+ Receiving Yards (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Last season, Chris Godwin and quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to generate any significant chemistry until late in the year. Early on this season, they’ve seemed to have gotten that fixed right up through four games. Godwin has seen at least eight targets in all four games, and he’s had at least six catches for 50 yards in all four contests as well. Now, he draws a Falcons’ defense that is susceptible to damage in his area of the field.
Over the past three weeks, the Falcons have gone up against a slew of different slot receivers, and they’ve had their struggles with all of them. DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey caught 13 of their 16 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, and Kansas City Chiefs’ wideout Rashee Rice followed that up with a 12-catch, 110-yard performance in Week 3. Finally, in Week 4, they had no answer for wideout Rashid Shaheed, who caught eight of his 11 targets for 83 yards. The Falcons’ have a strong outside corner in AJ Terrell, but he’ll be matched up with Robert Alford in the slot, who grades out as the 84th corner out of 97 qualified players.
Godwin cleared this mark in each of the first two weeks, and he came up just one yard short in Week 4. However, in each of the last two weeks, the games were largely blowouts which didn’t require as much volume through the air. I don’t expect this game to get out of hand, and that’s exactly why this is a great spot to target Godwin.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.