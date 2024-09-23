Top NFL Player Prop Today: How to Bet on James Cook vs. Jaguars
There are two NFL games scheduled for tonight’s Monday slate, but we’re going to be focusing our efforts on the earlier of the two between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. We’re also going back to the running back region where we’ll find James Cook, who is coming off of one of the best games of his career last week.
Well after a couple of unfortunate losses to start the season, we got on the board with a relatively easy win on Thursday night from New York Jets’ wideout Allen Lazard. Lazard caught all three of his targets on Thursday, and the final one went for 27 yards to start the second quarter. The early-season NFL games are always a little weird, but it was good to get a win under our belts.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 81-97-5 (+15.90 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Player Prop Today
- James Cook O15.5 Receiving Yards (-120) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Cook started his rookie season as a backup, but he steadily came on as the year wore on. Then, in his sophomore campaign, he became one of the league’s better running backs with the ability to run and catch the ball out of the backfield, which led to a Pro Bowl selection for him following a season with 1122 rushing yards and 445 receiving yards.
In fact, he was the only running back other than Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers to have 1100 or more rushing yards and 400 or more receiving yards.
Cook has cleared this line in each of his first two games this season, and that’s despite the fact that he had just one target in the team’s Week 2 blowout of the Miami Dolphins. Dating back to last season, Cook has cleared this line in eight of his last 11 games, and, among the pass-catchers on the roster, only tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid have caught more passes from quarterback Josh Allen than Cook.
It’s also a great matchup for the third-year running back against the Jaguars. Through two games, the Jaguars have allowed the 10th-most receiving yards to opposing running backs, and, of the nine teams in front of them, eight of them have already played their Week 3 games. Cook cleared this line in his matchup with the Jaguars last season, and Jacksonville got lit up for 76 yards in Week 1 by De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins. I love getting Cook here at a great price.
