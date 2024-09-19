Top NFL Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Allen Lazard vs. Patriots
It isn’t the prettiest game to kick off Week 3 of the NFL season, but we still found an angle worth targeting from the New York Jets’ side of things. We’re going to be looking at wideout Allen Lazard, who has carved out a steady role for himself early on in the season.
The Atlanta Falcons came out with a solid game plan in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it involved Bijan Robinson. The only problem was that it didn’t involve throwing to him. He dropped his lone target in the first quarter that looked like it was destined for a big gain on third down. We’ve had some tough breaks in the first couple weeks of the season.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 78-97-5 (+12.69 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Bet Today
- Allen Lazard O28.5 Receiving Yards (-110) - 1 Unit FanDuel
When Lazard came over to the Jets last season, it was due in large part to the presence of Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers went down with an injury just four snaps into the season, Lazard struggled to find his footing before eventually falling out of the rotation entirely. In year two, he’s gotten that fixed early as he finds himself second on the team in receiving yards, and he’s third in targets and receptions behind only Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.
Through two weeks, the Jets have established a clear top three wideouts with Lazard currently sitting second in that pecking order with the second-most snaps played thus far, and he outsnapped Mike Williams in Week 2. Wilson has been the first read a team-high 35 percent of the time, but Lazard isn’t too far behind at 25 percent. Lazard cleared this line in Week 1 with ease, and he missed it by just a couple of inches in Week 2 when Rodgers missed him on a long ball.
This week, the Jets are taking on the New England Patriots. The Patriots held the Cincinnati Bengals in check in Week 1, but they got lit up by the Seattle Seahawks through the air in Week 2. Quarterback Geno Smith completed 33 of his 44 pass attempts for 327 yards. The team’s top two wideouts were D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 22 of their 30 targets for 246 yards and a score. New England has one of the league’s better defenses, but this line is too low for a guy in Lazard that is playing in blowouts and has a great connection with his quarterback after seven years together.
