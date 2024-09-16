Top NFL Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Bijan Robinson vs. Eagles
Two weeks of the NFL season are nearly in the books, and we have just one more game tonight between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles remaining this week. We’re targeting one of the best young running backs in the league with Bijan Robinson getting the nod for today.
Our first play of the season came up short with Zay Flowers just finding no room to run against the Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary. He had six catches in the game, but four of those went for three or fewer yards. Meanwhile, teammates Rashod Bateman, Justice Hill, and Isaiah Likely combined for more than 200 yards through the air. Flowers followed it up with seven catches for 91 yards and a score in Week 2.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 77-93-5 (+14.42 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NFL Best Bet Today
Bijan Robinson 5+ First Quarter Receiving Yards (+106) FanDuel
This is a fun new market that FanDuel has been offering this season, and it’s generally been on primetime games. In Week 1, Robinson caught all five of his targets for 43 yards. Bijan had 16 of those yards in the first quarter, and he may have had more if it weren’t for the interception quarterback Kirk Cousins threw on the team’s second drive.
Last season, the Eagles were around league-average in receiving yards allowed to running backs, and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, was in charge of a defense that was a few spots worse than Philly. The Eagles made some improvements to their linebacker room this offseason, but they still have room to grow. Their leading man in that room is Devin White, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In one game against Tampa last season, Robinson had five catches for 54 yards against them.
Kirk has is dealing with some mobility issues early in the season while he recovers from his torn achilles from last year. That means that he isn’t moving much, and he’s trying to get rid of the ball early before he gets hit. With Robinson’s explosiveness and speed, he has the ability to clear this line with just one quick play out of the backfield.
