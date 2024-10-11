Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 6
Coming off a decent performance in team totals in Week 6, I'm feeling a bit of confidence as Week 7 arrives.
I'm getting a better feel for the team's strengths and weaknesses as the midpoint of the season is within view.
I'm still shaded to the under on these team totals as I find it's often easier to identify poor offenses than it is good offenses, as evidenced by our one miss last week, taking the Green Bay Packers total over.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears Team Total Prediction
We hit last week with the Jets team total going under in London and we're going back to London this week as Trevor Lawrence and the Jags travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on the Bears.
Why the Jags team total is set at this number is confusing to me, unless it's recency bias, as they were under this number, sometimes substantially, in their first four games of the season.
Much like last week's game in London, I am expecting a lower-scoring game where one team struggles against a good defense.
PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars UNDER 21.5 points
Houston Texans vs New England Patriots Team Total Prediction
Houston's offense is a mess between injuries, penalties and regression from C.J. Stroud from his outstanding rookie season.
Nico Collins is headed to the Injured List for four weeks and the second half of the Bills game is example one of what this Texans offense is without Collins.
Add into that the fact that Joe Mixon is officially questionable but hasn't played since week two and a penalty-plagued offense line and you have a recipe for a low total.
The Texans may still win this game, but it's likely to be ugly.
Houston Texans UNDER 22.5 points
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Team Total Prediction
Andy Dalton has come back to earth after his hot start in relief of Bryce Young a couple of weeks back.
More than that, there's a lack of weapons at Dalton's disposal and Carolina's season is spiraling rapidly.
This is a game that has trended under in recent seasons, with six of Carolina's last eight games against Atlanta going under, along with six of the last seven at home against the Falcons going under.
While four of Carolina's last five games have sailed over, that's misleading as their opponents have been the major contributor to those totals.
Dalton has regressed from his high of 319 yards in his first start, to 220 yards against the Bengals and just 136 yards against the Bears.
He'll get more than 136 yards, but I don't see the Panthers scoring three touchdowns.
PICK: Carolina Panthers UNDER 20.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.