Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 7
Last week was a positive one for NFL team totals, winning two of the three as we get a grasp on what these teams are six weeks into the season.
As I mentioned last week, I'm always tempted by the trips across the pond and I'll revisit merry old England this week, just not with the bet you may have in mind.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars Team Total Prediction
The Patriots broke out Drake Maye last week and were able to put up a season-high 21 points on the Houston Texans.
There was a fair amount of praise for Maye and he had his moments for sure, but there was also a lot of bad in his performance as his 31.3 QBR indicates.
Maye was sacked four times, threw two interceptions, and lost a fumble, while the Texans racked up 8 tackles for loss.
Now Maye has to travel overseas for his second game with a bad team around him.
The Jaguars are not good and this may be Doug Pederson's final game at the helm if Jacksonville loses, but they've been in London for more than a week having played the Bears last Sunday, and have had time to adjust to the 7:30 a.m. EST kickoff while it's all new to the Pats.
PICK: New England Patriots UNDER 17.5 points
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns Team Total Prediction
Joe Burrow has historically struggled mightily against the Cleveland Browns, but those were different Browns defenses and teams from this mess.
The Browns' defense has been mediocre this season, coming in 19th in points allowed and yards allowed per play and 15th in total yards.
For all their faults the Bengals are a top 10 scoring offense and come in 12th in total yards.
Getting the Bengals a tick under the key number of 24 is the deal sealer here, as you can never underestimate the odds of a Deshaun Watson turnover leading to a score to get us over the number.
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals OVER 23.5 points
Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders Team Total Prediction
There's no mystery in this one, especially since I want to find different and varied ways to profit off the Panthers haplessness.
The Panthers defense has given up at least 30 points in their last three games and Washington comes in on fire, scoring 38, 42, 34 and 30 over the last month.
Jayden Daniels is completing a mind-boggling 75.3% of his passes for 1,404 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions in his rookie season, but look for the Redskins power run game with Brian Robinson, Jr. and Daniels to carry the load.
PICK: Washington Commanders Team Total OVER 30.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.