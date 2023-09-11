2023 Heisman Trophy Odds Following Week 2: Quinn Ewers Should Be Betting Favorite
Quinn Ewers carved up Alabama on the road, why is he still +1000 to win the Heisman?
By Reed Wallach
Ladies and gentlemen, Texas is officially back.
The Longhorns thoroughly outclassed Alabama on the road in the signature win of the young 2023 season, 34-24, setting the stage for a Longhorns College Football Playoff run.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers was excellent in the team's win, completing 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, propelling him into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
While Ewers now has the claim as the most notable of the season, his odds are still off the pace, as high as +850. Before I tell you why you need to be rushing to the counter to get in your Ewers bets, let me set the stage with the updated odds.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Quinn Ewers is the Heisman Favorite After Alabama Win
Referring back to my preseason look at why I bet Cade Klubnik to win the Heisman Trophy (yikes), there is a bit of science to betting the award.
Here's a clip:
- The quarterback must put up high level stats, the last five winners have all passed for north of 4,300 yards and had at least 42 passing touchdowns. While being a dual-threat QB helps the eye test, it's not required.
- The player must start on a very successful team. If you don't win at least nine games, you aren't winning the Heisman Trophy unless you put up video game-like numbers. The last time a player won the Heisman that didn't win nine games was 1987 when Tim Brown won it for Notre Dame.
- The more games the team wins, the better. I'd go above nine and say the team typically needs to win at least double digit games to be in the conversation.
- The player must win a handful of marquee games along the way.
- This sounds subjective, but the high leverage games helps shape the narrative around a player, think about the "Heisman Moment."
It's early, but Ewers grabbing an upset win at Alabama puts him in the drivers seat for the award. With weapons such as Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Georgia transfer AD Mitchell at wide receiver, in addition to Ja'Tavion Sanders at tight end, the Longhorns passing game is going to keep putting up numbers.
Further, UT's schedule doesn't look as daunting as it once appeared. The Big 12 opener at Baylor is far easier than expected with the Bears 0-2 and already on their backup quarterback. Oklahoma doesn't strike as much fear after three games, nor does Texas Tech in the season finale after an 0-2 to start the year.
TCU's defense struggled to slow down Colorado, how will it handle the Longhorns size in the trenches on both sides? The team's likely toughest test will be at home against the defending Big 12 champions Kansas State.
So, Texas is shaping up to have the inside track to an undefeated regular season, with a marquee win against the most recognizable brand in college football in pocket. Ewers will surely put up an average of 300 yards per game in order to crack the statistical threshold to qualify as a winner while also being in the national spotlight.
He is not chasing Caleb Williams, he is the pace setter thus far.
While the competition is expected to be fierce for the award --Jordan Travis set a lofty standard by carving up LSU's defense on a neutral field in Week 1 and the reigning winner Williams and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr are putting up monster numbers out West -- Ewers is the one that should see his odds next to Williams, not double the price.
Grab Ewers now as he continues to rise up the odds board and eventually become the Heisman Trophy favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
