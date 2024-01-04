2023 National Championship Odds Movement: Interest in Underdog Washington and Over
Updated betting markets for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
By Reed Wallach
Following Monday's pair of thrilling College Football Playoff semifinals, there has been a ton of fanfare around next Monday's National Championship Game.
Washington, who has captivated the country with its stellar play behind its incredible passing game that is engineered by Heisman Trophy runner up, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and future first-round pick in wide receiver Rome Odunze has been receiving bets in the early trading ahead of the title game.
The Huskies, who are far more reliant on its offense, are getting bet against Michigan, who poses arguably the best defense in the country this season. While some books still have Washington as a 4.5-point underdog, which it opened at, it's shaded towards the Huskies.
Further, the total has ticked up from 55.5 to 56 at certain books as sportsbooks may be anticipating a higher scoring affair with the Huskies offense (and defense) taking the field against Michigan.
Maybe some of this has to do with the Huskies excellence in this role of an underdog:
The early action is on the underdog and the over, but you can find more coverage of the National Championship on the BetSided Bowl Bash which incudes our full betting deep dive here.
College Football Playoff National Championship Odds for Washington vs. Michigan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
