2023 NFL Win Totals for Every Team Ahead of Week 1
Breaking down the projected win total for all 32 NFL teams for the 2023 regular season.
The preseason is officially in the books. The next time we watch NFL football, real stakes will be on the line.
Now that we're ready for the regular season, rosters have been set across the league. Players have been cut, traded, and injured since the start of camp which has slightly altered the win totals for a handful of teams.
Let's revisit win totals for all 32 teams before the start of the regular season.
NFL Win Totals for All 32 Teams
Arizona Cardinals win total projection
The Cardinals have made it clear that Kyler Murray won't be starting for them in Week 1 and there are even rumors he may sit out the entire season. As a result, the odds for their UNDER 4.5 wins have shifted from -102 to -120. It's going to be a long season for Cardinals fans.
Atlanta Falcons win total projection
The Falcons have been a popular dark horse pick that a lot of people are talking about. The OVER 8.5 on their win total has slightly adjusted to reflect that fact, and now they're heavily favored to hit at least nine wins.
Baltimore Ravens win total projection
Buffalo Bills win total projection
This is still one of the most shocking win totals available for the upcoming season. The Bills, who have been a top tier contender for three straight years, have their win total set at just 10.5? If it's any consolation for Bills fans, the odds for the OVER has gone from -130 to -140 since writing my season preview article.
Carolina Panthers win total projection
Chicago Bears win total projection
If the Bills win total is surprising for not being high enough, the Bears win total is surprising for being too high. But then again, maybe I'm the weird one because I took the UNDER 7.5 at +105 at the start of August, but money has come in on the OVER and now the UNDER is available at +110.
Cincinnati Bengals win total projection
I have great news for Bengals fans. Joe Burrow's calf injury he suffered early in the training camp has not shifted their win total odds whatsoever. Oddsmakers and bettors still expect a big year from Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns win total projection
Dallas Cowboys win total projection
Denver Broncos win total projection
When I wrote my season preview article at the start of August, I was able to bet the OVER 8.5 wins for the Broncos at +105. Now, the best odds you'll find it -105. The plus-money value is off the board.
Detroit Lions win total projection
Green Bay Packers win total projection
Houston Texans win total projection
Indianapolis Colts win total projection
I'm still not sold on the Colts, even with rookie Anthony Richardson starting at quarterback. I'll take the UNDER 6.5 wins at +100, please.
Jacksonville Jaguars win total projection
Kansas City Chiefs win total projection
Las Vegas Raiders win total projection
Los Angeles Chargers win total projection
Los Angeles Rams win total projection
Miami Dolphins win total projection
Minnesota Vikings win total projection
After winning 13 games in 2022, the Vikings win total projection has dropped all the way to 8.5. That's ominous news for Minnesota fans.
New England Patriots win total projection
Believe it or not, the Patriots are favored to win just seven games or fewer, and if they don't surpass their won total, Bill Belichick may be on the hot seat. What a world!
New Orleans Saints win total projection
New York Giants win total projection
New York Jets win total projection
The Aaron Rodgers-led Jets have to be able to win at least 10 games, right? RIGHT?!
Philadelphia Eagles win total projection
Pittsburgh Steelers win total projection
Some money has come in on the Steelers to go over their win total after Kenny Pickett had an impressive preseason. They're now heavily favored to reach at least nine wins this season. Will that be enough to reach the playoffs? Time will tell.
San Francisco 49ers win total projection
Brock Purdy is officially the 49ers starting quarterback and Trey Lance has been shipped to Dallas. The move hasn't changed their projected win total, but it's fascinating to see how things have developed since Lance was drafted.
Seattle Seahawks win total projection
The Seahawks win total has been one of the biggest movers of the preseason. They actually moved an entire half win down from 9.0 to 8.5. Bettors don't have faith in Seattle having the successful season it had in 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win total projection
I still think Baker Mayfield has more left in the tank than other people do. I love the OVER 6.5 wins for the Bucs at plus-money.
Tennessee Titans win total projection
Washington Commanders win total projection
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
