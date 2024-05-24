2024 American League Cy Young Odds: Tarik Skubal Set as New Betting Favorite
We're approaching the one third mark of the MLB season so it's time to take a step back and look at the latest odds to win this year's awards.
One market that we have seen some significant movement in is the American League Cy Young. As of writing this article, it's Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers who has skyrocketed up the odds list and now sits as the latest betting favorite to win the award.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
American League Cy Young Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tarik Skubal +250
- Corbin Burnes +450
- Luis Castillo +1200
- Cole Ragans +1200
- Tanner Houck +1200
- Logan Gilbert +1600
- Jack Flaherty +2000
- Seth Lugo +2500
- Joe Ryan +3000
- Pablo Lopez +3000
- Kevin Gausman +4000
- Clark Schmidt +4000
- George Kirby +4000
- Luis Gil +4000
- Yusei Kikuchi +5000
- Jose Berrios +5000
- Grayson Rodriguez +5000
- Garrett Crochet +5000
Back in February, it was Gerrit Cole of the Yankees who was set as the betting favorite to win the award +500. Unfortunately, due to injury, he has yet to throw a pitch in the 2024 regular season which has caused his odds to drop to 200-1. He's currently eyeing a return to action next month.
Skubal's odds at the time were listed at +2200, but now he's the betting favorite at +250. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 28.57% chance of winning the award. The improvement in odds has been for good reason. In 10 starts in 2024, Skubal has a 6-1 record and a 2.25 ERA. He also has an American League leading 2.15 FIP and 0.850 WHIP.
Seth Lugo Presents Best Betting Value to Win AL Cy Young
If you're looking for a bet to place at this point in time, Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals is your guy. He's still listed at +2500 odds to win the award, meaning a $100 bet would yield a profit of $2,500 if he's able to pull it off.
He has the best ERA in the American League so far at 1.79 along with a 7-1 record in 10 starts. Baseball fans would point to his 3.20 FIP as a sign that regression could be in the future for Lugo, but even with that in mind, being able to bet on a pitcher with a 1.79 ERA at 25-1 odds at this point of the season is a gift that's too good to pass up.
He'd be the first Royal to win the award since Zack Greinke in 2009.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
