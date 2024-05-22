2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Best Placement Bets (Bet on Brian Harman, Lucas Glover)
We are approaching the opening round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. I have already broken down Nationality Props and a Matchup in two previous articles this week, and the running theme in those articles was backing good ball strikers, as the course being played this weekend is all about positioning off the tee and hitting good iron shots.
Colonial Country Club, the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge venue, presents a fascinating challenge to golfers.
It features the third-smallest average landing zone of courses played on the PGA Tour and three—to four-inch bermuda grass rough. This unique combination demands more than just raw power from golfers.
The course rewards strategic positioning off the tee and precise iron shots. Moreover, Colonial also boasts some of the smallest green complexes played on tour, adding another layer of intrigue and challenge to this weekend's event.
Golfers may catch a break this weekend on and around the greens, as Colonial is one of the easier courses to gain strokes around the green and with the flat stick.
With the emphasis on off-the-tee play and the approach game to get players in the mix, I want to focus on some of the best ball strikers in the field and break down some placement prop bets for this weekend's event.
Best Placement Bets for Charles Schwab Challenge
- Brian Harman Top 30 Finish (-120)
- Lucas Glover Top 30 Finish (+125)
- Daniel Berger Top 40 Finish (+105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Harman Top 30 Finish (-120)
Harman has been making a solid comeback after a minor slump through February and March. He has consistently finished inside the top 30 in five of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. This impressive recent form, combined with his past success at this event, where he finished inside the top 30 in three of his previous four trips, should give you hope and excitement about his betting prospects this weekend.
Harman's consistent success at Colonial shows how good a ball striker he is. So far this season on tour, Harman has demonstrated his skill and consistency. He ranks No. 15 in distance from the edge of the fairway and off the tee and is No. 35 in proximity to the hole. While not necessarily elite, these statistics are reliable indicators of his performance and should give you confidence in your betting decisions.
While these numbers may not be elite per se, Harman can fall back on his short game, where he has gained strokes in nine of the previous 11 events he has played in.
The icing on the cake here is Harman's putting. Over the last three months, he has ranked No.6 in the field in strokes gained on the greens. Harman also ranks No. 12 on tour in putts-per-round this season, which fits right into a trend of 18 of the last 20 winners of this event having ranked 17th or higher in putting average in the year of their victory.
Lucas Glover Top 30 Finish (+125)
Since switching putters last year, Glover has completely turned his career around. Dating back to the Rocket Mortgage of the previous year when Glover made the switch, he has racked up 14 top-30 finishes in 24 starts and has four of those top-30 finishes in his last six events.
Glover switched putters due to struggles hitting short putts. However, he has always been an incredibly consistent ball striker, which has stayed the same.
In 12 events this season, he has been more accurate off the tee than the field average and has gained strokes on approach in 11 of the 12 events he has played in 2024.
Glover ranks in the top five in the field over the last 12 months in proximity to the hole in the fairway from 100-125 yards, 125-150 yards and 150-175 yards; the three most common approach distances golfers will face this weekend.
I think Glover will have another good event at Colonial, where he has finished inside the top 30 in two of his last three trips to the Charles Schwab.
Daniel Berger Top 40 Finish (+105)
Berger was out of golf for 19 months, healing a back injury. He returned to the PGA Tour in early 2024 and has played 11 events since the middle of January. It has taken him some time to get back into form, but he has made the cut in four of his last five events and has two straight top-40 finishes.
Before the injury, Berger was incredibly consistent, having nine top-40 finishes in 13 starts in 2022. Looking at more recent numbers, over the last three months, Berger has ranked No. 2 in good drive percentage and No. 2 in greens in regulation percentage in the field. Over that same stretch, he also ranks No. 5 in bogey avoidance percentage.
In addition to his solid form over the last couple of weeks, Berger has had a ton of success at the Charles Schwab, winning the event in 2020 and finishing inside the top-30 in 2021 and 2022. I think he has another strong week at this course.
